Celebrate Easter with sweet drinks at Dylan’s Candy Bar

Warning to the Easter Bunny: It’s time to step up your game. Easter is just days away — and one South Florida spot is serving up some tasty treats. And unlike Easter eggs, they’re not hard to find.

Marshmallow Peeps…

Robin eggs…

Pastel-colored ice cream…

Easter is in full bloom at Dylan’s Candy Bar on Lincoln Road.

Jemm Prospere: “Every year, we change the bunnies that we associate for Easter as well as the actual product that we bring in for Easter.”

This year, the Easter Bunny is delivering two festive shakes and a sundae.

The three treats are definitely a sight to be seen.

Jemm Prospere: “We actually use really fun, vibrant Easter colors.”

And they’ll rock your taste buds, too.

Jemm Prospere: “Once you taste those drinks, it screams ‘Easter.’ You taste all the magicalness.”

So let’s get to it.

First up: The Schmoney Shake.

Its base is birthday cake ice cream and fudge.

Jemm Prospere: “Then we top all of that off with some really amazing candies that we use for our Easter assortment, so you’ll see some bunnies in there, some Nerds that are actually Easter-colored, as well as some Easter eggs.”

There’s also a cherry slushy drink.

Jemm Prospere: “That one actually gets cherry slush puppy as well as s birthday party ice cream that gets blended together.”

Yum! What else does it have in it?

Jemm Prospere: “We top it off with things like Peeps and some Easter festive Nerds and different chocolate candies, as well.”

And last, but certainly not least — a chocolate sundae.

Jemm Prospere: “There’s actually three layers of chocolate ice cream, three layers of hot fudge, then we top it off with some whipped cream, Hershey’s chocolate syrup, extra chocolate sprinkles, a little bit of some chocolate eggs.”

OK, we get it — it’s got a lot of chocolate.

The drinks each cost $9 and the sundae will set you back $12.

But if you can’t indulge on these goodies before the holiday, don’t worry because Dylan’s is extending their Easter celebration.

Jemm Prospere: “We’re actually gonna be doing them up until April 8.”

That’s good news for the peeps who can’t get enough.

Patron: “It’s so good. I like it. It’s so fruity, you can feel the cherry on it, and I love all the colors. It’s so yummy.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Dylan’s Candy Bar

801 Lincoln Road

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 531-1988

www.dylanscandybar.com/miami

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.