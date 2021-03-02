CeeLo Green to give intimate show at BleauLive concert venue in Miami Beach Saturday

Concerts! Remember those?!

Guess what? They’re slowly but surely coming back, just on a smaller, more COVID-friendly scale.

But CeeLo Green says big or small, he’ll rock any venue.

The singer is dishing with Deco about his upcoming performance on Miami Beach.

We’re seeing green this weekend… CeeLo Green!

CeeLo Green: “I see you driving ’round town with the girl I love and I’m like forget you.”

The singer is bringing his sweet sounds to the Fontainebleau’s BleauLive concert venue this Saturday.

CeeLo Green: “I’m only scheduled to be there a couple days for the performance, but you know, c’mon man, I think I might end up staying a week or two weeks, I don’t know. I always say any excuse to come to Miami.

That’s what we like to hear!

CeeLo recently performed for a small live audience at the Soul Train Awards, and he’s itching to connect with his fans a little more.

CeeLo Green: “I think artists get a little self-absorbed. and you forget that that is the inception of all of this. That is the origin, that is the point — to be of service to the listening public and to the people.”

This weekend’s concert is gonna be intimate, inside the Fontaine Ballroom. After all, there’s still a pandemic going on.

Josh Herman, Fontainebleau vice president of marketing: “Everybody that comes to the Fontainebleau gets a temperature check. All the seating at the show is tables only, so everything is spaced out, six feet from the closest guest. Mask usage is enforced.”

That all sounds good to CeeLo!

CeeLo Green: “There’s no stage too big or no room too small. I can fit in there! And I like smaller rooms, smaller venues too, because for those who want to gather around and really enjoy themselves and have a good time, we’ve gotta make it special for them.”

And one way to make it special is by CeeLo giving his 305 fans a whole range of his music.

He may be best known for older singles like “Forget You” and “Crazy”…

CeeLo Green: “Does that make me crazy?”

But he also released a new album during COVID.

CeeLo Green: “I’m going, going down with the sun.”

Fans can expect to hear a little of it all on Saturday.

CeeLo Green: “This performance will be a kind of like Cee-Lo Green Pandora’s station. I think people will enjoy going A to Z with CeeLo Green.”

This is actually Bleaulive’s first show back since the shutdown. Tickets are obviously limited.

FOR MORE INFO:

https://www.fontainebleau.com/ceelo

