SoFlo music lovers — you’ve got a big night coming up. CeeLo Green’s bringing his hit-making machine to town next week, and the music man was more than happy to talk to Deco all about the big gig.

Green’s latest single, “Brick Road,” is one of the songs he’ll be performing at the Faena Theater on South Beach next Wednesday.

Deco caught up with the five-time Grammy winner at the venue to get all the deets.

CeeLo Green: “I’m here at the lovely Faena Theater doing my second annual Red Room Extravaganza.”

CeeLo first played the Faena back in December. He knew he’d be back onstage there soon.

CeeLo Green: “It’s a wonderful environment, a wonderful vibration, so there was no place I’d rather be in Miami. When my fiancée introduced me to this place, I just fell in love with it.”

The full extent of his talents will be on display at the gig.

CeeLo Green: “A renaissance of many different styles, variations, tempos, colors, lights, flashes, action. You could do anything you want to in this room.”

We pressed CeeLo for some inside info about his show. He wouldn’t take the bait.

CeeLo Green: “Oh, I don’t want to go into detail about that, you know what I’m saying? But I’m gonna be doing my thing.”

Come on, man! You gotta give Deco viewers a little somethin’ somethin’ to whet their appetites.

CeeLo Green: “I describe the show like ‘CeeLo Green’s Pandora’s station.’ I’ll definitely do the oldies and goodies — the favorites, the hits and all of that good stuff — and some pleasant surprises, too.”

Mr. Green won’t have to travel far to hit the stage.

CeeLo Green: “I live not too far from here, so it’s like a home away from home.”

A hometown show isn’t something he takes lightly.

CeeLo Green: “Very special, and I love Miami. I’ve always loved Miami as long as I can remember, you know. Miami is the paradise of the East Coast, if you ask me.”

CeeLo Green wants everybody to come to the show — especially South Florida’s sexiest fans.

CeeLo Green: “There ain’t a whole lotta room for a whole lotta people, only the sexy people, you know what I’m saying? So if you’re sexy and you know it, clap your hands, shake a tail feather and get on down here on the 25th.”

