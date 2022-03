(WSVN) - Break out your old boom box, CD’s are back.

The Recording Industry Association of America said CD sales grew by more than $100 million from 2020 to 2021.

While it doesn’t match the sales peak of the early 2000’s, it could point to a shift in the industry as fans are looking for ways to directly support artists.

