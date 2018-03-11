Cauliflower Steaks/Belkys

The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Cauliflower Steaks
Ingredients:
1 head cauliflower
2 Tbs. melted butter
1/2 tsp. sugar
1 tsp. Marjoram
juice of 1 lemon
10 mint leaves, chopped
salt to taste
Pinch red pepper flakes
Method of Preparation:
- Wash and trim the bottom of the cauliflower head, then cut evenly into “steaks” about an inch thick. Put the steaks on a baking sheet which has been sprayed with non-stick spray.
- In a bowl with melted butter, add chopped mint leaves, sugar, salt, marjoram, lemon juice and red pepper flakes. Blend well.
- Brush the mixture evenly onto the cauliflower steaks- including the edges.
- In a 400 degree oven, roast for about 25-30 minutes until they’re golden brown.
To Plate:
Serve hot as a main veggie course or a side dish.
Serves: 4-6
Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.