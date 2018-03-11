Cauliflower Steaks/Belkys

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Cauliflower Steaks

Ingredients:

1 head cauliflower

2 Tbs. melted butter

1/2 tsp. sugar

1 tsp. Marjoram

juice of 1 lemon

10 mint leaves, chopped

salt to taste

Pinch red pepper flakes

Method of Preparation:

Wash and trim the bottom of the cauliflower head, then cut evenly into “steaks” about an inch thick. Put the steaks on a baking sheet which has been sprayed with non-stick spray.

In a bowl with melted butter, add chopped mint leaves, sugar, salt, marjoram, lemon juice and red pepper flakes. Blend well.

Brush the mixture evenly onto the cauliflower steaks- including the edges.

In a 400 degree oven, roast for about 25-30 minutes until they’re golden brown.

To Plate:

Serve hot as a main veggie course or a side dish.

Serves: 4-6

