A cheesy side dish that goes with just about anything. It’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Cauliflower Casserole

Ingredients:

1 head cauliflower

4 tbs. unsalted butter

4 tbs. all-purpose flour

2 tsp. mustard powder

salt and pepper to taste

2 cups whole milk

1 1/4 cups grated cheddar

parsley for garnish

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Trim cauliflower into 1-2 inch florets. Steam for about 10 minutes until firm but tender. Drain.

To make the cheese sauce, melt butter in a medium saucepan. Add flour and whisk to combine. Cook for about one minute. Add mustard powder, stir well, then add some salt and pepper. Pour milk in a little at a time, whisking constantly so no lumps form. Bring the mixture to a simmer. When it starts to thicken, stir in the grated cheese a little at a time. Add more salt and pepper to taste. Keep stirring until the cheese sauce has thickened to the consistency you like.

Spread the florets in a baking dish and spoon the sauce over them. Sprinkle with a few spoonfuls of cheese. Bake until it’s golden brown and delicious! Remove from oven.

To Plate:

Sprinkle with fresh chopped parsley and serve it up!

Serves: 4

