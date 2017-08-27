A cheesy side dish that goes with just about anything. It’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Cauliflower Casserole
Ingredients:
1 head cauliflower
4 tbs. unsalted butter
4 tbs. all-purpose flour
2 tsp. mustard powder
salt and pepper to taste
2 cups whole milk
1 1/4 cups grated cheddar
parsley for garnish
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- Trim cauliflower into 1-2 inch florets. Steam for about 10 minutes until firm but tender. Drain.
- To make the cheese sauce, melt butter in a medium saucepan. Add flour and whisk to combine. Cook for about one minute. Add mustard powder, stir well, then add some salt and pepper. Pour milk in a little at a time, whisking constantly so no lumps form. Bring the mixture to a simmer. When it starts to thicken, stir in the grated cheese a little at a time. Add more salt and pepper to taste. Keep stirring until the cheese sauce has thickened to the consistency you like.
- Spread the florets in a baking dish and spoon the sauce over them. Sprinkle with a few spoonfuls of cheese. Bake until it’s golden brown and delicious! Remove from oven.
To Plate:
Sprinkle with fresh chopped parsley and serve it up!
Serves: 4
Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.