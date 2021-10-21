KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - This weekend, fashion is about looking good and doing good.

At least at this year’s catwalk for charity.

And one actress is telling Deco why this day of giving back is the fun way to runway.

Fashion will be front and center at Angels for Humanity’s “Catwalk for Charity.”

Garcelle Beauvais (walk this way): ‘Catwalk for Charity’ is a fundraising luncheon, and let me tell you it is fabulous. Everybody comes out looking their best.”

“The Real”‘s own Garcelle Beauvais is just one of the stars who will be at the Ritz Carlton Key Biscayne this weekend for a day of fun, fashion and giving back.

Garcelle: “The proceeds benefits children in Haiti and Dominican Republic as well as Miami.”

Here’s something else really cool.

Garcelle is the 2021 “Fashion Meets Philanthropy” award recipient.

Batoul Darwiche (honor roll): “We are excited to say this year we will be honoring Garcelle for her role model as a Haitian American, that she’s been involved with the charity for so many years.”

Garcelle: “Whenever you are getting honored, it is the most exciting thing. It just humbles you.”

Catwalk’s in the name, so you know the clothes hitting the runway will be on point.

Trang Phung is just one of the designers showing off her latest looks.

Trang Phung (a designing woman): “It’s gonna be colorful. We’re gonna have about 15 cocktail dresses and 15 evening gowns.”

Trang’s designs are made for everyone.

Trang: “It can be easy to wear, and it’s stretchy, so it can fit whether you’re voluptuous or you’re skinny. People can fit into it.”

That’s not all.

Batoul Darwiche: “You’re gonna also watch performances by the Gypsy Kings.”

Dress to impress and strut over to catwalk for charity.

Garcelle: “It’s really a good time, and also you feel good leaving there because you know you’ve done something well.”

“Catwalk for Charity” is this Sunday at noon.

Tickets start at $250.

For more information, click here.

