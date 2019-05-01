Cast of ‘UglyDolls’ talk about upcoming animated musical comedy

Things are getting ugly in theaters this weekend, and it’s all thanks to a beautiful movie: “UglyDolls.” Deco’s chief doll correspondent, Chris Van Vliet, hung with an American Idol winner and a SoFlo icon.

Pitbull (as Ugly Dog): “Good morning, Uglyville!”

Kelly Clarkson (singing as Moxy): “Hello, gorgeous. Let’s check out how you look today.”

This is Uglyville, the place where all of the dolls who are deemed “too ugly” are sent. The movie is full of songs and it follows Moxy, voiced by Kelly Clarkson, who is trying to find her way to what they call “The Big World,” the place where dolls are paired with a kid forever.

Kelly Clarkson: “Moxy is very animated. So am I in real life.”

Chris Van Vliet: “I see what you did there. Animated, aah.”

Kelly Clarkson: “Aah, did you get that?”

Nick Jonas (as Lou): “What are you doing?”

Pitbull (as Ugly Dog): “Having fun! Getting crazy! Getting loose!”

You know that voice! Pitbull plays Ugly Dog, but he said “ugly” has a very different meaning.

Pitbull: “If you take the word ‘ugly’ and you break it down, it’s ‘You gotta love yourself.'”

Pitbull also said we need a little more Miami in this movie.

Pitbull: “You should have been in the movie, man. Which, by the way, I appreciate you coming out and showing some love and some support. And to everybody at Channel 7, as always, un besito, and keep doing a great job.”

Wanda Sykes (as Wage): “Who is that?”

Bebe Rexha (as Tuesday): “That’s Lou. He’s the most perfect one here.”

Nick Jonas lends his voice to Lou, the head of Perfection, where all the dolls go to learn how to be perfect.

Nick Jonas: “I think that we all feel that pressure, and hopefully adults and children really resonate with this message and leave the theaters singing all the songs but also having a better understanding of who they are, and the positivity that they want to bring to the world.”

Nick Jonas (as Lou): “Do you honestly think your little band of sock puppets stands a chance here?”

The movie has a great message: that there’s really no such thing as perfection, and there is a place for everyone.

Chris Van Vliet: “I heard you say in another interview that it was your dream to be in an animated film.”

Kelly Clarkson: “Like, literally. This is like, accomplished. Check! This is one of my last big dreams. I mean, I’m sure I’ll have more, but I’ve accomplished a lot of them. By like, 35, I’ve accomplished so many dreams that I had, and now I’m accomplishing ones I didn’t know I had.”

“UglyDolls” is in theaters this weekend.

And how awesome is Pitbull? As soon as Chris walked in the interview room, he was like, “Yes! I watch you guys every day!”

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.