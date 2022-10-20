A-list actors get our attention, no matter what. But Julia Roberts and George Clooney — they get the most! Three more minutes of Deco time! We promise, this is the last story about “Ticket to Paradise,” but we can’t help ourslves because the duo are telling us about their romantic ways.

“Ticket to Paradise” just landed in theaters.

With Julia Roberts and George Clooney playing divorced parents trying to trick their daughter into dumping her surprise fiance.

Alex Miranda: “What I love about this movie, the premise, you know, parents obviously want the best for their kids.”

George Clooney: “Not really. I don’t. I don’t want the best for my kids.”

Alex Miranda: “But sometimes they don’t know, right? And that’s really the crux of the film.”

Julia Roberts: “Our lovely Kaitlyn Dever, she’s packing textbooks or briefs to go on vacation before she starts her new job.”

Kaitlyn’s character, Lily, is a law student, who sets high standards for herself.

Kaitlyn Dever: “And I think part of that pressure is wanting to be the best for my parents and make them happy and make them proud.”

But after falling in love in Bali with Gede, played by Maxime Bouttier.

Kaitlyn Dever: “Her perspective completely changes.”

… Whether or not mom and dad are on board.

Alex Miranda: “With respect, you gotta stand up to the father. You’re standing up to George Clooney, though.”

Maxime Bouttier. “What is up with that, right? I mean, look, I prepared for that scene for like three months.”

But Maxime says the A-list actor was chill. No bigs.

Maxime Bouttier: “It was just like, ‘OK, I’ll dominate you right now.’ Not that I do that, haha.”

But Julia Roberts isn’t just romantic in the movies. Listen to what she did for her husband, director Daniel Moder, while shooting in Australia.

Alex Miranda: “I heard you wrote a letter back home every day that you were shooting.”

Julia Roberts: “Not every day but a lot of days.”

Alex Miranda: “Many days.”

Julia Roberts: “Every day in quaratine for sure.”

But her costar says, psst, he can top that.

George Clooney: “I sent a pigeon — an Australian pigeon!”

Alex Miranda: “I was about to say, George, did you do anything like that?”

George Clooney: “My wife and I always write letters. I believe in it.”

And this part is when I fully remembered that is George freakin’ Clooney sitting in front of me.

George Clooney: “I have letters from Paul Newman and Gregory Peck and Walter Cronkite, and holding them and showing them to people is really– I find that really special, and I think that a text isn’t the same.”

Although, it’s not like they weren’t having fun.

Alex Miranda: “Anything Nicki Minaj, anything Britney Spears.”

George Clooney: “Right.”

Alex Miranda: “You give me a few drinks. That comes on. I’m on the dance floor. What is that for the two of you?”

George Clooney: “House of Pain. That was a request.”

Julia Roberts: “Yeah, you can’t sit still listening to that song.”

George Clooney: “You can’t not jump around.”

Julia Roberts: “And we did. And boy did we.”

