A ragtag group of dangerous misfits with some really cool clothes… Are we talking about Deco?

“The Suicide Squad” is back, and ready to make a mess on an island off South America. But don’t call it a sequel!

Deco’s Alex Miranda, who’s only evil if you take too long in line at Starbucks, has the story.

It’s not really a sequel, but it’s not exactly a reboot either.

Viola Davis (as Amanda Waller): “Each member was chosen for his or her own completely unique set of abilities.”

Let’s just call “The Suicide Squad” a standalone follow-up to 2016’s “Suicide Squad.” Not confusing at all!

John Cena: “You have audience demand out there for taking the name and flipping it on its head and seeing if we can do something new, which is going to happen.”

John Cena joins the James Gunn-directed comic book film as Peacemaker.

This time, the government sends the most dangerous supervillains in the world to the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

They’re on a search-and-destroy mission, armed with high-tech weapons, and some surprises.

John Cena: “You’re going to take like 18 no-names, and by the end of the movie, they’re all superheroes.”

That’s a cool twist and all, but let’s focus on the names for now, like Oscar winner Viola Davis!

Viola Davis: “I sorta like playing the badass. I really do.”

Playing? More like being! But her anti-hero character, Amanda Waller, really brings it out of her, who…

Viola Davis: “Plans a suicide mission, kills a few people here or there. Which I personally love!”

OK, Viola! Now to another morally ambiguous character, shall we say, Harley Quinn!

Margot Robbie: “People are going to freak out when they see this. I mean, if there were ever a movie to go to the cinema to see, it is this one.”

Margot Robbie returns, and says you can expect even more out of their insane universe.

Margot Robbie: “I think people really genuinely cry in places and really laugh out loud in places.”

And based on what Idris Elba, or Bloodsport, tells Deco about co-star John off set, we’re thinking there were laughs between takes too.

Idris Elba: “He says the most ridiculously vulgar, crazy [bleep] out of his mouth. He’s like a rapper.”

Until those cameras start rolling.

Idris Elba: “‘The Suicide Squad’ is just like a twisted cast of characters, but when you put your costume on that is like half your performance.”

“The Suicide Squad” opens in theaters and streams on HBO Max next Friday, Aug. 6.

