Another movie making it’s debut this weekend is the prequel to the Hunger Games franchise and it was a star studded affair.

But before hitting the silver screen, the cast of “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” lined the Hollywood Boulevard last night for their close-up, and it was a tribute to see.

Everyone hungers for something at the red carpet premiere of “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.”

The cast and curious celebs like Mario Lopez and Tiffani Amber Thiessen came out to the historic Chinese Theatre in Hollywood to check out the prequel movie.

Up front and center was Tom Blyth who plays young President Snow.

Tom Blyth: “It feels like a long time in the making. I mean obviously we finished filming a year ago this month in Berlin and when you finish any project you almost can’t believe it’s ever going to be out there. But this especially was such a labor of love for everyone involved.”

Very much involved in the flick was Rachel Zegler. She’s Lucy Gray Baird, Snow’s love interest in the flick.

Rachel Zegler: “I think a lot of filmmakers thought that the story was over with Katniss and the gang and getting to delve into these characters in an even deeper meaningful way, it’s such an honor as an actor to get to do that.”

Viola Davis, who’s a meany in the flick, sparkled in green on the carpet.

Viola Davis: “Sometimes it becomes an actor’s dream to just be a part of a franchise in anyway and to be able to play with a villain role. Sometimes I get tired of being the nice person all the time ’cause I’m that person in life too.”

Peter Dinklage’s character is not at the bottom of “The Hunger Games” totem pole.

Peter Dinklage: “He’s got one of my favorite names of any characters I’ve ever played; Casca Highbottom. Basically, he’s the creator of the Hunger Games and he is now living with the guilt of sort of uncorking the terrible genie that he can’t get back into the bottle.”

