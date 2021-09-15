MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fighting fires isn’t your typical nine-to-five job, but a fire station is the spot of a popular workplace comedy series. The third season of “Tacoma FD” is almost here, and in this show, the firefighters don’t have many blazes to put out besides office drama.

They’re firefighters with way too much free time on their hands.

This is “Tacoma FD,” and it’s back for season three.

The TruTV sitcom is from the same guys who brought us the 2001 cult classic, “Super Troopers.”

Kevin Heffernan: “We made a movie called ‘Super Troopers,’ and it was about cops in a remote area, and so they just had fun. We tried to set the same thing for firefighters. We put it in the rainiest city, and there are fewer fires to fight, so they have just have fun!”

Firefighters go out on life-saving missions all the time, but Steve Lemme and Kevin Heffernan, who also star in the show, explained to Deco why the firefighting world is perfect for a workplace comedy.

Steve Lemme: “A lot of time is spent in the station, and they have these shifts that last 24, 48 or 72 hours, and they’re all under one roof. It’s like a dorm, and they’re family with each other.”

This is truly a family affair for Kevin.

Kevin Heffernan: “My cousin Bill has been a firefighter for about 27 years in my hometown of West Haven, Connecticut. When we made ‘Super Troopers,’ his thing to me was ‘I tell ya what, Kev, I think cops are funny, but firefighters are funnier.'”

Even funnier may be South Florida, ya know, just in general, so Deco put the guys on the spot. What kind of workplace comedy would they set in SoFlo?

Steve Lemme: “Well, the first thing is we have to have mustaches. That’s the criteria. We could be like alligator hunters and just have mustaches.”

Deco likes the sound of that! Let’s make it happen!

Steve Lemme: “No, we’re cutting you out. We’re cutting you out, sorry.”

Season three of “Tacoma FD” starts on Thursday.

