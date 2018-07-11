Cast of ‘Sorry to Bother You’ spill details on comedy

Would you sell your soul and betray your morals to make some money? Well, we guess it depends on how much money. Just kidding. Where do we sign up? Potential Oscar contender “Sorry to Bother You” pits the little guy against the corporate world, and Deco’s got a monopoly on interviews with the cast.

Danny Glover (as Langston): “Let me give you a tip. Use your ‘white voice.’ Like this, youngblood. ‘Hey, Mr. Kramer, this is Langston from Regalview!'”

Say what now? What just happened there?

You’ll find yourself asking those questions during the offbeat comedy, “Sorry to Bother You.”

Lakeith Stanfield: “You’re gonna go on a journey unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. You’ll definitely laugh, but this is a whole other world, this world of ‘Sorry to Bother You.'”

That world is an alternate, surreal version of Oakland.

Lakeith Stanfield stars as Cassius, a telemarketer trying to scrape by when he hits the jackpot.

Michael X. Sommers (as Johnny): “You’re doing so good with the voice thing.”

Lakeith Stanfield (as Cassius): “Holla, holla, holla, holla!”

Lakeith Stanfield: “I don’t think anyone will expect where this movie’s gonna go in terms of just the reach, the bounds that it’s willing to break in order to get across the message it gets across.”

We’ll let Armie Hammer explain what that message is.

Armie Hammer: “You can never place the value of the bottom line over the value of the human beings involved.”

Armie plays the over-the-top boss, who will stop at nothing to make an extra buck.

Armie Hammer: “Steve Lift is a nut. He is a crazy, beautiful nut, but he’s also the product of unchecked capitalism.”

The complete opposite of that is Detroit, Cassius’ girlfriend, played by Tessa Thompson.

Tessa Thompson (as Detroit): “It was morally emaciating! I can’t ride with you.”

She’s proud to be part of a movie that gives attention to an overlooked working-class.

Tessa Thompson: “What you’re seeing is a real desire for marginalized groups to be dignified and to be set free by being the central part of a narrative.”

Lakeith Stanfield: “Some for the homies, and some for me!”

“Sorry to Bother You” is out in theaters.

