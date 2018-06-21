Cast of ‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado’ spill details about sequel

Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin are busy guys. After all, they’ve got drug cartels to tend to. So it was super nice of them to spend time with Deco at the Faena Hotel on Miami Beach, Thursday. We dished about their new film, the sequel to “Sicario.”

Josh Brolin (as Matt Graver): “You’re gonna help us start a war.”

Benicio Del Toro (as Alejandro Gillick): “With who?”

Josh Brolin (as Matt Graver): “Everyone.”

Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro are starting trouble first and asking questions later in “Sicario: Day of the Soldado.”

If you didn’t see the first Sicario” movie from 2015, Josh says don’t sweat it.

Josh Brolin: “I’d recommend it on kind of a business level for the studio and all that, but no. I don’t think that you need to. I think if you wanna see a longer version of the story, you go back and watch the first one.”

In this chapter of the saga, Josh and Benicio are teaming up at the border again because the U.S. government wants them to start a war between Mexico’s drug cartels.

Benicio Del Toro (as Alejandro Gillick): “I’m gonna have to get dirty.

Matthew Modine (as James Riley): “Dirty is exactly why you’re here.”

While this does have the same gritty, brutally unforgiving feel as the original, Benicio explained the major difference in this one.

Benicio Del Toro: “The characters that you met, that they met in Sicario, when they revisit those characters in ‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado,’ they’re gonna see the characters evolve.”

There are also new characters, like one played by the scene-stealing Isabela Moner.

She’s a kingpin’s daughter who Josh and Benicio kidnap to set the cartel war in motion.

Isabela Moner: “They’re not as serious in real life. They’re definitely not. And Benicio is not as mysterious and not as unapproachable.”

Fun fact — you happen to be looking at Dora the Explorer.

Isabela is going to play a live-action version of the popular cartoon character, and it’s actually a perfect role for her.

Isabela Moner: “Last Halloween, I went as Dora for Halloween with no idea that this was happening, as a joke, a little nod to all my friends who had been calling me Dora as a joke for the past year.”

Does her co-star see the resemblance?

Josh Brolin: “Who’s Dora the Explorer?”

Never mind…

This has essentially been the summer of Josh.

He’s starred in “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Deadpool 2” and now this.

Josh Brolin: “It’s time to go away for a little while.”

Please don’t go for too long. We’ll miss you.

Josh Brolin (as Matt Graver): “Good luck.”

Benicio Del Toro (as Alejandro Gillick): “Luck doesn’t live on this side of the border.”

“Sicario: Day of the Soldado” will be out in theaters on June 29.

