Cast of ‘Shazam!’ teach Chris how to fly — sort of

Starting Thursday night, “Shazam!” is electrifying audiences, and the hero is working his magic with Deco’s own superhero, Chris Van Vliet, in this week’s Keeping Up With Chris.

Every kid dreams of flying like a superhero. Well, not only did I get to fly like a superhero, I got to fly with a superhero! Shazam himself, Zachary Levi, invited me to learn how to fly with him.

Djimon Hounsou (as the Wizard Shazam): “Say my name so my powers may flow through you.”

Asher Angel (as Billy Batson): “But I don’t know your name, sir.”

Djimon Hounsou (as the Wizard Shazam): “Shazam!”

Asher Angel (as Billy Batson): “Wait, for real?”

In “Shazam!” a 14-year old played by Asher Angel becomes a superhero just by saying that magic word.

Asher Angel (as Billy Batson): “Shazam!”

Of course, being a superhero comes with superpowers.

Jack Dylan Grazer (as Freddy Freeman): “What are your superpowers?”

Zachary Levi (as Shazam): “Superpowers? Dude, I don’t even know how to pee in this thing.”

Zachary Levi is Shazam.

I met up with him and his cast mates to learn one of those superpowers.

Chris Van Vliet: “We’re going to be flying today is what we’re going to be doing.”

Zachary Levi: “That’s what I’ve heard.”

Chris Van Vliet: “What are the tips to being able to be good at flying?”

Zachary Levi: “Don’t fall. Falling is the opposite of flying, which is not falling, so let’s not do that.”

Jack Dylan Grazer (as Freddy Freeman): “Can you fly?”

*Zachary Levi (as Shazam) tries to fly*

Jack Dylan Grazer (as Freddy Freeman): “You OK? Why aren’t you talking?”

To avoid something like that happening here…

Zachary Levi: “We’re kind of not really flying today as much as we’re bouncing, am I correct? That’s what we’re doing?”

Chris Van Vliet: “Very high, though. Veeeery high.”

Zachary Levi: “That brings me to the other rule of flying, which is look cool. Look as cool as you can.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Let’s go!”

Zachary Levi: “Let’s go right now!”

Asher Angel: “Shazam!”

As we get into our harnesses, Zachary lets me in on a little secret.

Chris Van Vliet: “You make it look so easy.”

Zachary Levi: “Well, that’s a lot of help. There are entire departments dedicated to making it look like I can do that well.”

Zachary Levi: “Alright. Rock and roll.”

*Chris and Zachary bump fists*

Chris Van Vliet: “That felt magical.”

Zachary Levi: “That felt magic. The magic of Shazam!”

Chris Van Vliet: “Alright, Zachary. Show me how to fly!”

Zachary Levi: “I mean, it’s nothing like this. This is jumping.”

*Chris and the cast continue jumping*

Sure, technically it’s jumping, but we are getting some serious height and doing some pretty sweet tricks!

*Zachary does a back flip*

Chris Van Vliet: “Oh, man! That’s good! Those are good moves!”

*Chris and the cast continue jumping*

Chris Van Vliet: “I flew! I flew! All you need to do is just put a cape on me, and I’m your next superhero.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Zachary, with all of that flying I did, I’m coming after your job for ‘Shazam 2!'”

Zachary Levi: “Alright, brother. Hopefully there’s less flying in ‘Shazam 2!’ and more jumping, and then you’re in like Flynn.”

*Chris and Zachary high five*

Chris Van Vliet: “Thank you!”

Not bad! “Shazam!” is in theaters this weekend.

Flying, jumping, whatever you want to call it, but we still got to do that with the actual Shazam.

A huge thanks to Zachary Levi for actually agreeing to do that with us and for not making us sign waivers before we did it.

