There are a few magic words in this world: please, thank you — and for Shireen, shoe sale. In “Shazam!” saying a magic word instantly turns you into a superhero. Deco hung out with the cast in Miami and found out that while they’re in the movie “Shazam!” … Shazam isn’t their favorite superhero.

Djimon Hounsou (as The Wizard): “Say my name so my powers may flow through you.”

Asher Angel (as Billy Batson): “But I don’t know your name, sir.”

Djimon Hounsou (as The Wizard): “Shazam.”

Asher Angel (as Billy Batson): “Wait, for real?”

In “Shazam!” a 14-year old becomes a superhero just by saying that magic word. The stars of the movie were in Miami this week, and because it was such a nice day, we hung out outside on Brickell Key.

Zachary Levi: “It’s actually really nice. We got a little breeze; it’s fantastic.”

Jack Dylan Grazer (as Freddie Freeman): ‘What are your superpowers?”

Asher Angel (as Billy Batson): “Superpowers? Dude, I don’t even know how to pee in this thing.”

While “Shazam!” is a superhero movie, Zachary Levi, who plays Shazam, tells me it’s also a whole bunch of other things.

Zachary Levi: “It’s a family movie, it’s a buddy movie, it’s a movie about growing up and finding a place in the world, it’s about wish fulfillment, it’s about good versus evil. Was that succinct enough?”

Chris Van Vliet: “That was really good. Wow.”

Zachary Levi: “OK, fantastic.”

When he’s not the grown-up version of Shazam, he’s this guy, played by Asher Angel.

Chris Van Vliet: “Asher, when you’re right about to say the word, are you guys on set together? What’s the magic behind that?”

Asher Angel: “Some days we’re on set together, some days we’re not. I’m usually doing the crazy, hard stuff.

Zachary Levi: “He’s doing all the hard work.”

Asher Angel: “Like flying off of buildings and chasing bad guys. It’s really me.”

Zachary Levi (as Shazam): “You’re the only person I know that knows anything about this Caped Crusader stuff.”

Shazam’s best friend and comic book expert in the film is played by Jack Dylan Grazer.

Chris Van Vliet: “Obviously, Shazam is your favorite superhero now. Who was it before?”

Jack Dylan Grazer: “Batman. and he still is, actually. I’m so sorry.”

Zachary Levi: “It’s OK, i understand. It’s Batman.”

Jack Dylan Grazer: “It’s Batman.”

Wow! So what about Zachary?

Chris: “Are you also a big Batman fan?”

Zachary Levi: “I am a big Batman fan, but no, I can’t choose. People keep asking me who my favorite superhero is. Shazam. I’m not betting against myself. What, are you kidding me?”

“Shazam!” transforms into theaters April 5.

