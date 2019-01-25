We’re living rent-free this weekend. That’s because you don’t have to pay to see “Rent” on Broadway. It’s coming to a TV screen near you, courtesy of FOX. We harmonized with the stars of the musical to find out what’s in store for this epic TV special.

How do you measure a year?

“Rent” cast (singing): “525,600 minutes.”

Not in minutes, but in music.

The iconic Broadway hit “Rent” is going from the stage to the small screen this weekend, and it promises to rock from the start.

Kiersey Clemons: “Oh, my God, the show is happening. I’m very excited.”

Kiersey Clemons and Vanessa Hudgens are giving us a look inside the big, live production and their characters, Maureen and Joanne.

Kiersey Clemons: “She’s Ivy League educated. She’s in a relationship with the beautiful Maureen, played by Vanessa, and we have this very back-and-forth, someone might call it a toxic relationship, but very much in love and just complete opposites.”

Vanessa Hudgens: “Maureen is not Ivy League educated. She is an absolute drama queen.”

Sort of an “opposites attract” situation.

Kiersey Clemons: “They’re so completely different, so their relationship is as toxic, very beautiful.”

“Rent” cast (singing): “There’s only us.”

The story follows a group of young people in New York City in the ’90s. They’re fighting for housing, survival, and acceptance — and their only real asset is their friendships.

Singer Mario and dancer extraordinaire Jordan Fisher told us bringing the show to TV will give people a chance to experience one of theater’s brightest moments.

Jordan Fisher: “Which is really why we’re doing this, for the most part.”

And speaking of being real, this version of “Rent” isn’t being updated. The gang is keeping it real, by keeping it retro.

Vanessa Hudgens: “We’ve got the ’90s flip phones with antennas. We’ve got answering machines.”

But the real* star of the show is the music.

“Rent” cast (singing): “No day but today.”

We asked the ladies which song they’re most looking forward to this weekend.

Kiersey Clemons: “I love ‘Santa Fe.’ I’m not in ‘Santa Fe,’ but I always want to be in that song so bad.”

You don’t have to wait 525,600 minutes. “Rent: Live” airs Sunday at 8 p.m., right here on 7.

