Cast of ‘Pokémon Detective Pikachu’ discuss upcoming movie

Pokémon and Deco are a lot alike. They’re both kinda cute and kinda strange. Now, the tiny creatures are being brought to life on the big screen in “Pokémon Detective Pikachu.”

Justice Smith (as Tim Goodman): “Is someone there? I know how to use this.”

Ryan Reynolds (as Detective Pikachu): “Oh, geez. Here we go. I know you can’t understand me, but put down the stapler or I will electrocute you.”

In “Pokémon Detective Pikachu,” Pokémon and humans live together in Rhyme City.

Justice Smith (as Tim Goodman): “Did you just talk?”

Ryan Reynolds (as Detective Pikachu): “Whoa. Did you just understand me?”

The little pocket monsters are sidekicks with special skills and can battle each other, and usually humans don’t understand them — until now.

Ryan Reynolds (as Detective Pikachu): “They try to talk to me all the time. All they hear is, ‘Pika, pika.'”

Justice Smith (as Tim Goodman): “You can hear him, right?”

Ryan Reynolds (as Detective Pikachu): “Pika, pika!”

Simone Ashley (as Girlfriend): “Yeah. Pika, pika, pika. He’s adorable.”

Ryan Reynolds (as Detective Pikachu): “You’re adorable! They can’t understand me, kid.”

Justice Smith is Tim, a guy searching for his missing father.

But only a talking Pikachu can help Tim.

Justice Smith: “They are trying to solve this mystery of where Tim’s father is and why they can understand each other.”

The cute, little, yellow guy is voiced by Ryan Reynolds.

Pikachu wants to help, but he’s also solving a mystery of his own.

Ryan Reynolds: “Pikachu kind of wakes up in our movie with almost complete amnesia. He has only a memory of about a week back and has to unravel his own story and find out how he came to be and why he can communicate with this one person.”

It wasn’t just the script that drew Ryan to the movie. It was his daughter.

After movie big wigs sent an animated clip of Pikachu and added the actor’s voice, the super dad didn’t have a choice.

Ryan Reynolds: “She just became instantly obsessed, and for some reason, Pokémon is like catnip to children, so all she wanted was to see this thing on a loop over and over and over again for days.”

According to Ryan, the Pokémon in the movie look real, and you’ll think you can just reach out and touch them.

Just remember that Pokémon come with special powers, and most are ready for battle.

Justice Smith (as Tim Goodman): “OK, bud! What are doing?”

Ryan Reynolds (as Detective Pikachu): “I can’t do it when people are watching.”

*Charizard roars*

Ryan Reynolds (as Detective Pikachu): “Get me the hell out of here!”

Catch “Pokémon Detective Pikachu” in theaters, Friday.

