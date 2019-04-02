Cast of ‘Pet Sematary’ discuss latest adaptation of Stephen King’s novel

Deco Drive’s two favorite things in the world are pets and zombies. Now, the two are combining forces for one movie. Deco’s Chris Van Vliet worked the graveyard shift to hang with the stars of “Pet Sematary” in SoFlo.

Chris remembers this movie absolutely terrified him when he was a kid. And guess what? There’s now a new version of it to scare a whole new generation of kids!

Chris hung out with the stars in Miami Tuesday, and we promise you, after seeing this movie, you’ll never look at your pet the same way again.

John Lithgow (as Jud Crandall): “Those woods belong to something else.”

Stephen King’s classic novel comes back to life as a remake of the horror movie from 30 years ago.

Jason Clarke and Amy Seimetz star as a husband and wife who move their family to the middle of nowhere and find a mysterious burial ground deep in the woods.

Jason Clarke (as Louis Creed): “A place to bury our pets and remember them, which seems scary, but it’s not.”

Chris sat down with the stars of the film in Miami, Tuesday morning.

Chris Van Vliet: “If you have pets, this movie is that much scarier.”

Jason Clarke: “It is. I mean, of course it relates to all of those sort of things that King touches on so well: children, loss, animals. You understand death usually through your pet. That’s your first contact with it.”

Pets that are buried in the Pet Sematary come back to life.

Jason Clarke (as Louis Creed): “That cat was dead.”

So when the couple’s daughter dies in an accident, Jason’s character tries to do the same with her.

John Lithgow (as Jud Crandall): “I should never have shown you that place. Your child is not the only thing that will come back.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Movies like this scare a lot of people. What scares you guys?”

Jason Clarke: “Coming to Miami and no sun.”

Chris Van Vliet: “That is scary!”

Amy Seimetz: “Florida is scary, and it should scare a lot of people, but it’s home for me, so growing up in Florida, there’s not a lot that scares me.”

Actually, we may have found something that does scare them: having Stephen King watch them act.

Jason Clarke: “I don’t think I’d want Stephen King on set. I would not want that. I’d be like, ‘Oh, my God. Is Stephen King watching me?'”

Amy Seimetz: “He’d be so in my head.”

Jason Clarke: “Oh, no. He’d be terrible. Can you imagine?”

Amy Seimetz: “I’d be like, ‘Is he going to fire me?'”

Jason Clarke: “‘Hey, Stephen. Stop it. Get him away from that monitor!'”

“Pet Sematary” creeps into theaters Friday.

