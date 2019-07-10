Cast of new ‘Lion King’ movie hit the red carpet for Hollywood premiere

It was a night fit for a king — “The Lion King” — and Hollywood royalty turned out for the star-studded red carpet premiere.

The journey of “The Lion King” is officially here.

Simba and his friends came to life at the movie’s official red carpet premiere in Hollywood.

Jonathan Favreau, director: “We wanted to make sure we honored what everyone expected, and then also add something new.”

The entire cast was on hand for the live-action remake.

Beyoncé was there, too. She voices Nala.

Isn’t she gorgeous?

Her co-star Donald Glover, looking dapper, voices Simba.

Donald Glover, voices Simba: “It’s really fun to be a part of a movie that you’ve known your entire life. I didn’t have to learn any lines. I didn’t have to learn words to the songs. It was second nature, so I think you do films like that once in a lifetime.”

It almost took a lifetime to make — at least by Hollywood standards.

Here’s a little behind-the-scenes look into the movie.

Jonathan Favreau: “These are real musicians bringing their creative voices to this.”

Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner (singing in behind-the-scenes footage): “Hakuna matata! Hakuna matata!”

Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner (singing as Pumbaa and Timon in “The Lion King”): “It’s our problem-free philosophy. Hakuna matata.”

The project took three years from start to finish.

Chiwetel Ejiofo, voices Scar: “It’s such an extraordinary event, and what an amazing project to be part of. Just such an iconic project. I’ve been very excited about it for a while, so I’m happy it’s finally here.”

The new photo-realistic computer animation makes the movie extra special.

Seth Rogen, voices Pumbaa: “It’s amazing. I grew up loving this film, and it’s amazing that Disney is willing to have me be a part of their projects in any way, shape or form. I take that as a real badge of honor.”

For the actors, the pressure to deliver was pretty intense.

Billy Eichner, voices Timon: “It’s a thrill and an honor and a little nerve-wracking at times. It’s all of that stuff, and I love the original. I have worshiped Nathan Lane since I was a kid. He was the original Timon.”

At the end of the day, a story of strength, perseverance and grace remains.

Alfre Woodard, voices Sarabi: “It’s a classic story, so it’s become a family story for everyone’s family.”

To see the new movie and hear the new music, you’ll have to hold your horses — or would that be your lion?

“The Lion King” opens in theaters on July 19, and the album drops the day after on July 20.

