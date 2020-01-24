Cast of new horror film ‘The Turning’ talk genre chills, scaring co-stars

Our cold front earlier this week was scary, but you know what’s even scarier? The new horror flick “The Turning.”

Mackenzie Davis (as Kate Mandell): “Your friends must love it here.”

Brooklynn Prince (as Flora Fairchild): “I have no friends.”

Mackenzie Davis (as Kate Mandell): “You have no friends?”

Brooklynn Prince (as Flora Fairchild): “Yep.”

Mackenzie Davis (as Kate Mandell): “Well, you have one now.”

Brooklynn Prince (as Flora Fairchild): “Maybe.”

Something tells me she’s probably going to regret that. Angry ghosts are causing chaos in the new horror film “The Turning.”

Finn Wolfhard (as Miles Fairchild): “I know what you’re afraid of. Keeping the lights on won’t keep you safe.”

The movie stars Mackenzie Davis as Kate, a nanny hired to look after two orphaned rich kids.

But her dream job babysitting Miles and Flora, played by Finn Wolfhard and Brooklynn Prince, quickly turns into a nightmare.

No, Mackenzie! Don’t run into the creepy woods!

Mackenzie Davis: “People in horror movies have to do stupid stuff to create scary environments.”

This movie is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat, but when it came to the set, Brooklynn tells Deco she was the one freaking out her co-stars.

Brooklynn Prince: “I was the one that was like, ‘You get scared. You get scared, Everyone gets scared.'”

She even convinced Mackenzie to hide in a closet.

Brooklynn Prince: “I shut the door, and I was walking by with Finn, and I opened the closet, and Mackenzie goes, ”Hey, Finn!’ And he goes, ‘Whaaaat?!'”

Finn Wolfhard: “Yeah, totally scared me. I was outnumbered. What are you gonna do?”

Speaking of things that are scary, you know we just had to ask the cast about the first movies they remember being totally freaked out by.

Finn Wolfhard: “When ‘Cloverfield’ first came out, like, I was really young when I saw like footage from it, and because it was kind of the first found footage movie I ever watched, part of me thought it was real. I knew it was fake, but like, it was kind of a scary, like, ending.”

Brooklynn Prince: “I watched ‘Coraline,’ and my mom had to turn it off because it was like, ‘Ahhhhh!’ I was like screaming, crying. I was so — it was like a scar.”

Mackenzie says she also had a traumatizing experience.

Mackenzie Davis: “‘The Ring’ destroyed me. It really, really, really scared me. My dad hid under my bed and scared the life out of me, and I think that that has damaged me long term.”

Mackenzie Davis (as Kate): “Why are you doing this?”

Karen Egan (as Nancy): “Stop now.”

Mackenzie Davis (as Kate): “We’re not safe!”

“The Turning” is haunting moviegoers across the country in wide release.

