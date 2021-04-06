Cast of ‘Mortal Kombat’ discusses film’s positive message of diversity amidst gritty battles

Most of us have heard of “Mortal Kombat.”

But it’s not just a popular video game, it’s a new movie with some pretty fierce fighting in it. But the cast is telling Deco their film really has a positive message.

When it comes to kicking butt and taking names, “Mortal Kombat” is holding nothing back.

The movie, based on the world-famous video game franchise, is about an MMA fighter, who realizes his special marking means he’s invited to participate in Mortal Kombat.

Not to worry, he’s in good company.

If you don’t know a lot about Mortal Kombat, think good versus evil.

Ng Chin Han, plays Shang Tsung: “The movie is about groups of people working together. whether you are from Outworld or Earthrealm, you’re not going to win either of these realms by yourself. I think there is the message of this movie.”

What makes the movie so interesting? Besides the really cool fight scenes?

Hiroyuki Sanada, plays Hanzo Hasashi/Scorpion: “Mortal Kombat has a lot of great characters with great background stories.”

Those backstories meant the cast had to be incredibly diverse.

Jessica McNamee, plays Sonya Blade: “To have so many different people from all walks of life and different races, different backgrounds, it’s really cool and we loved watching it unfold on-set and seeing all of that representation on screen is cool and exactly the way it should be.”))

No doubt about it. The on-screen chemistry was art imitating life.

Josh Lawson, plays Kano: “We would socialize off set, hang out together on set, and laugh and really it was a very special group of people and the alchemy was really great.”))

Director Simon McQuoid says the film isn’t just about gaming.

Simon McQuoid, director: “Don’t be fooled that it’s just a game, it’s more than that. It’s cinematic, it’s beautiful, there’s heart and emotion. All those ingredients together, it should be a fun, powerful ride.”

