The world has waited a long time to see Tom Cruise return as Ethan Hun.

In the latest installment of the Mission Impossible franchise: “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One,” Tom wasn’t the only star that came back. Simon Pegg and Vanessa Ferguson also made their return to the Mission Impossible universe.

To celebrate the movie’s premiere, the cast and crew returned where filming started; Rome, Italy.

Tom Cruise/ Ethan Hunt: “It’s really amazing to be here. It took a lot to be able to film here during that time period. Amazing what the country did, what Rome did, what Venice did and to finally be here in this moment where we’re sharing it with everyone, it’s quite a privilege.”

Vanessa Kirby/Alanna Mitsopolis: “When you’re around someone like Tom, who is such a cinophile, and who loves what he does so much, it is life changing.”

Esai Morales/Gabriel: “The story can be twisted again and again. How many surprises, how shocking it can be, and how funny. There’s so many moments of unexpected humor but good humor.”

Simon Pegg/Benji Dunn: “Whenever I get these calls to make these films, and I see Tom again, I know I’m going to have an adventure. I don’t know what adventure that shape is going to take, but I know it’s going to be incredible.”

Frederick Schmidt/Zola Mitsopolis: “It’s an absolute thrill ride. As an actor you never know what to expect because it’s Mission Impossible. Anything can happen, and it usually does.”

Hayley Atwell/Grace: “From genre to tone, to characters’ arcs, to the visual spectacle of it, it’s a film that we havent seen anything of it’s nature ever before. It pushes the envelope technologically. Everything we do in this movie is for the sake of delighting the audience.”

Rebecca Ferguson/Ilsa Faust: “You’re either jumping off something, something will be explosive, it’s either real life, it’s a weekend race, or it’s actually shooting, so nothing is mediocre in this world.”

“Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One hits theaters on July 10.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.