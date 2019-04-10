Cast of ‘Missing Link’ discuss upcoming animated adventure comedy

They say men are from Mars. Zach Galifianakis wants to go there, but sadly, he missed out on the big adventure. Deco adventurer Chris Van Vliet is here with the story.

“Missing Link” is an animated movie that has nothing to do with Mars, but it does have the crew going on an epic adventure.

The stars told Deco about epic adventures they missed out on.

Narrator (in “Missing Link): “Legend tells of a lost species.”

The missing link’s been found, and he’s pretty cool.

Hugh Jackman (as Sir Lionel Frost): “You know, like, missing link.”

Zach Galifianakis (as Mr. Link): “Aah. Wait, I don’t get it.”

In “Missing Link,” the elusive Bigfoot, voiced by Zach Galifianakis, wants to join his cousins, the Yeti.

Zach Galifianakis (as Mr. Link): “On the other side of the world are my cousins. Can you take me there?”

He enlists the help of an underwhelming adventurer, Sir Lionel Frost, voiced by Hugh Jackman.

Along the way, they need the help of Sir Lionel’s old infatuation, Adelina Fortnight, voiced by the lovely Zoe Saldana.

Frost wants to be accepted as an adventurer, Adelina wants to prove women can do anything, and Link wants to find family. The problem is no one wants them!

Zoe Saldana: “I think that sense of longing to belong, I think it’s part of nature.”

While this may be an animated movie, rejection is an idea adults can relate to.

Zach definitely can!

Zach Galifianakis: “I’ve been rejected over 1,500 times in my life, mostly at auditions, and some on the dating scene. Five-hundred.”

It happens to all of us, big guy.

Of course, going on an adventure takes more than a strong tent and a water bottle from Columbia Sportswear.

It takes courage!

So we asked Zach and Zoe which adventures they passed on but now wished they had.

Zoe Saldana: “I wanted to go backpacking in South America when I was in my late teens, I think, or early 20s.”

It’s all thanks to parental disapproval.

Zoe Saldana: “My mom is just not the kind of parent that believes in young adults going on this backpacking journey.”

Hugh Jackman (as Sir Lionel Frost): “By all means, crack open a window.”

*Mr. Link breaks the window*

Zach Galifianakis (as Mr. Link): “Oh, that’s better.”

Hugh told us that he says yes to everything and has no regrets

Hugh Jackman “I can’t think of one. I’m the classic FOMO kid, fear of missing out. My problem is overbooking, not under booking.”

Zach’s missed opportunity sounds completely out of this world.

Zach Galifianakis: “You know the Mars Rover team? I was supposed to be a part of that, but I had an appointment at the DMV.”

We feel you.

Zach Galifianakis: “Have you ever been to the DMV instead of Mars? Yeah, you would choose Mars over the DMV.”

“Missing Link” is in theaters on Friday.

