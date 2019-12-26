Cast of ‘Little Women’ share their quirks with Deco

Celebs are just like us. They put their pants on one leg at a time, and they all have their own bizarre quirks. Shireen’s quirk, not that you asked, is collecting coin purses. Ones shaped like animals. Deco’s never quirky Alex Miranda talked to the stars of “Little Women” about their quirks.

This is “Little Women” like you’ve never seen it done before, and tonight, the cast is telling Deco all about who inspires them and how they stay true to themselves.

Timothée Chalamet (as Theodore “Laurie” Laurence): “This is Meg, Amy, Beth, and Jo.”

It’s the March sisters’ world, and we’re all just living in it.

“Little Women” is the ultimate gift for fans of the classic novel.

Florence Pugh (as Amy March): “Women — they have minds, and they have souls, as well as just hearts.”

The movie follows the relationships between four sisters growing up in the 1800s, but unlike other versions, the narrative goes back and forth between the present and past.

Saoirse Ronan: “If you’re gonna do ‘Little Women’ again, you’ve got to do something different with it.”

The March girls have been inspiring women for years, so we wanted to know what characters the cast looked up to when they were younger.

It was all about girl power for Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh.

Saoirse Ronan: “Jo probably was one of them for me just because you grew up with so many different adaptions of the book on screen.”

Florence Pugh: “As a young child, ‘Bend It Like Beckham’ was a big film for me. I love that film and every single woman in it.”

Laura Dern, who plays the girls’ mother, gave us an answer we weren’t really expecting.

Laura Dern: “Bands like The Pixies, bands where women were carrying the weight of something that was always considered a man’s place, like punk rock, was huge for me.”

Timothée Chalamet stars as Laurie and agrees about music being a source of inspiration.

Timothée Chalamet: “I feel that hero’s journey in like musicians I look up, artists, whatever, and that has inspired me in acting when I was told ‘no.'”

Timothée Chalamet (as Theodore “Laurie” Laurence): “Jo, would you like to dance with me?”

Saoirse Ronan (as Jo March): “I can’t.”

This movie is all about strong women, but director Greta Gerwig says Timothée totally held his own.

Greta Gerwig: “He both is stepping into this world of women, but he’s also like a heart on his sleeve, and he’s got big emotions.”

“Little Women” also focuses on being true to yourself, so we asked the cast if there was anything fans would be surprised to learn about them.

Florence Pugh: “I was, like, a massive snail fanatic when I was a teenager.”

Saoirse Ronan: “I was not expecting that answer. A teenager?!”

Saoirse Ronan: “I used to collect rocks.”

Laura Dern: “I did, too!”

Saoirse Ronan: “You did?!”

Saoirse Ronan: “There was one other girl in primary school, and she was like, ‘I don’t have any friends. Can we pick rocks together?’ And we did! I’d bring them in every morning and be like, ‘Look at this stone that I found.'”

“Little Women” is in theaters now.

