Cast of ‘Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club’ spill details on reality show

Lindsay Lohan is back on TV. She has a new reality series about running her own club in Greece, and her employees are spilling the dirt to Deco. Chief Mediterranean correspondent, Chris Van Vliet, is here with the deets.

Reality hasn’t always been kind to Lindsay Lohan, but now Lindsay is turning the tables.

She’s inviting everyone into her reality thanks to her new MTV show.

Lindsay Lohan (in trailer): “I’m Linsday Lohan. I lived my life in the public eye. I’ve been working for 28 years in Hollywood, and I’ve come so far in my life.”

When it comes to Lindsay Lohan, we’ve seen the good, the bad and the ugly.

Now, thanks to her new MTV reality show, “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club,” we get to see the business side of Lilo.

Lindsay Lohan (in trailer): “I want to do things differently. I want to be my own boss, so I opened Lohan Beach Club in Mykonos. Are you ready?”

“Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club” is only opened in the summer, which is when MTV cameras spied on Lindsay at her club on the Greek island.

If you can’t imagine what it would be like working for Lilo, Deco got the deets from two of her club employees.

Sara Tariq, employee: “Lindsay is a super awesome boss. She’s a sweetheart, but she is very unpredictable, and she always had her eyes on us.”

Brent Marks, employee: ‘We were definitely always on our toes.”

Sara and Brent are two of the beautiful people giving top-notch customer service at the beach club.

But, come on, we just want the scoop on their boss.

Sara Tariq: “She is a really good cook, so that’s something that we got to learn while we were out there.”

Brent Marks: “She is very intelligent and very spiritual, so the conversations that we had with her were very in-depth. She took the time to get to know us.”

Pretty people, booze and reality show cameras — sounds like a recipe for trouble and great TV ratings.

Sara Tariq: “Some stuff went down in the house with us and our co-workers and each other, so you guys get to see that this season.”

Check out everything that goes down on “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club” Tuesday nights on MTV at 8 p.m.

Lindsay Lohan (in trailer): “Just like everyone watches me, I’m watching them. The camera is flipped now. Boss bitch.”

While Lilo’s club and reality show in Greece are great, how do we get Lindsay to open a beach club in Miami?

We have pretty people and pretty beaches too, and we think she should bring her club and her show to SoFlo.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.