Cast of ‘Isn’t It Romantic’ spill details on rom-com parody

We’re on the verge of the most romantic weekend of the year, and it has nothing to do with Valentine’s Day. Mr. Romantic, Chris Van Vliet, is here to fill our hearts with movie love.

Whether you like romantic comedies or not, you’ll love “Isn’t It Romantic” because it’s the romantic comedy that makes fun of romantic comedies. Chris flew to Los Angeles to chat with the cast.

Rebel Wilson (as Natalie): “All those movies are lies set to terrible pop songs.”

“Isn’t It Romantic” is a romantic comedy about what’s wrong with romantic comedies. We follow Rebel Wilson’s character, who has terrible luck in relationships until she has an accident.

Rebel Wilson (as Natalie): “I hit my head really hard, and I woke up in this alternate universe.”

This alternate universe has all of the clichés of a romantic comedy.

Liam Hemsworth (as Blake): “You’re quite beguiling, aren’t you? Are you feeling what I’m feeling?”

Rebel Wilson (as Natalie): “No!”

Chris Van Vliet: “What is something that a guy like me could do to be more romantic?”

Rebel Wilson: “I will say from the lady’s perspective that any romantic gesture is appreciated.”

In stereotypical rom-com fashion, Rebel falls for the good looking guy who doesn’t treat her right when she really should be with her best guy friend, who’s in a bad relationship of his own with Priyanka Chopra.

Chris Van Vliet: “What do you think our expectations should be when we enter a new relationship?”

Priyanka Chopra: “I think you should not have expectations. If you know you vibe with someone, if you know you like somebody, and it’s happening, I think you should just ride the wave a little bit.”

The movie has a fresh and hilarious take on what these kinds of movies usually offer, and in the end, Rebel realizes she doesn’t need to fall in love with a man to be happy.

She just needs to learn to love herself.

Chris Van Vliet: “So there’s obviously this great karaoke sequence in the movie.”

Priyanka Chopra: “Ooh, that was so fun.”

Rebel Wilson (singing as Natalie): “I want to dance with somebody.”

Chris Van Vliet: “What are your go-to karaoke songs? Rebel?”

Rebel Wilson: “Mine is ‘Gangsta’s Paradise.'”

Chris Van Vliet: “Wow!”

Adam DeVine: “It’s sad, but I know all of the words to ‘Ice Ice Baby.'”

Priyanka Chopra: “I’m terrified of karaoke. It makes my hands clammy. I get really scared. I would do ‘No Diggity.'”

Rebel Wilson (singing): “‘No diggity.’ Yeah!”

“Isn’t It Romantic” is now in theaters.

