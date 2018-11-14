Cast of ‘Instant Family’ spill details on upcoming comedy

Raising kids from birth is tough, but getting them when they’re already functioning people? That’s even harder! That’s what happens in “Instant Family,” when Rose Byrne and Mark Wahlberg play a couple who want to be parents, but don’t want to start from scratch.

Gustavo Quiroz (as Juan): “Are you a Clippers fan?”

Mark Wahlberg (as Pete): “I’m more of a Lakers fan.”

Having kids is never easy.

Gustavo Quiroz (as Juan): “You hit me because I like the Clippers.”

Getting a 5-year-old and a couple adolescents in one fell sweep — that’s next level stuff!

Rose Byrne (as Ellie): “Look at the big kids.”

Mark Wahlberg (as Pete): “Everybody’s avoiding them. I’m gonna go and say hi.”

Mark Wahlberg: “We found it fascinating, funny, inspiring — all of those things.”

Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne play Pete and Ellie, the wannabe mom and dad who decide to become foster parents and skip the whole pregnancy and diaper stage.

They told Deco their real life experiences helped them in this role.

Mark Wahlberg: “Because we’re both parents, we have our own kind of parenting experience.”

Mark Wahlberg (as Pete): “Ellie, people who take in foster kids are really special. The kind of people who volunteer when it’s not even a holiday. We don’t even volunteer on a holiday.”

“Instant Family” is the true story of Sean Anders, the guy who wrote and directed the film.

Mark Wahlberg: “Our writer director, this is inspired by his real life. Sean, he really kind of put his business out there.”

He wanted one kid, but then this happened.

Octavia Spencer (as Karen): “Lizzy comes with two younger siblings.”

Mark Wahlberg (as Pete): “Three kids? Too much.”

*Karen shows them pictures of the kids*

Mark Wahlberg (as Pete): “Oh my God!”

Rose Byrne (as Ellie): “They’re adorable.”

Mark Wahlberg (as Pete): “Why would you show us that? That’s wrong.”

Family movies are pretty common, and there are plenty of movies on blended families and adoptions.

But foster families? That’s pretty rare.

Mark Wahlberg: “Sean just kind of gave us the template and allowed us to bring our own thing to the table as well.”

Mark Wahlberg (as Pete): “Let me fix that, OK?”

Julianna Gamiz (as Lita): “Thanks, daddy.”

Mark Wahlberg (as Pete): “I just got my first daddy.”

Yeah, it’s heartwarming stuff.

We asked Rose and Mark if it was an instant family working together on set.

Her answer?

Not-so-heartwarming.

Rose Byrne: “I don’t really like Mark that much.”

Mark Wahlberg: “She’s being honest, which is fine.”

Rose Byrne: “I just like giving him a hard time.”

She’s joking … we think.

Because if she really doesn’t like Mark, then she’s an even better actress than we thought!

Mark Wahlberg (as Pete): “You’re lucky I don’t end your life right now, Carrot Top.”

Rose Byrne (as Ellie): “We’re gonna call your mom.”

Mark Wahlberg (as Pete): “You’re going down today.”

“Instant Family” will be out in theaters on Friday.

