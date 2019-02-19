Cast of ‘How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World’ spill details on final chapter

Dragons aren’t the most cuddly of animals, especially when they sneeze and accidentally set your car on fire, but they can be trained. Deco’s chief dragon trainer, Chris Van Vliet, hung with the stars of “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.”

Jay Baruchel (as Hiccup): “We are no longer safe here. We all have to disappear completely off the map.”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” is the third and final installment of the franchise. Jay Baruchel is back as the lovable Hiccup, who is now the ruler of his land with Astrid, voiced by America Ferrera, by his side.

Chris Van Vliet: “Are you guys ready to say goodbye to the franchise?”

Jay Baruchel: “Yeah. Yes and no. I think we’ve had a great deal of fun doing it, and it’s been an adventure, but I think you also don’t want to overstay your welcome.”

But is this really the final chapter? Craig Ferguson, who lends his voice to Gobber, says not so fast.

Craig Ferguson: “I totally reject the notion that this is the last movie. I’ve been in show business before, and I’m telling you if this thing makes a $1 billion, I’m expecting a phone call.”

Now, we’ve got a few things going on in this movie. First, we learn that Toothless isn’t the only Night Fury.

America Ferrera (as Astrid): “Toothless has a girlfriend!”

That’s the good news. The bad news is a bad guy named Grimmel wants to destroy all dragons. To keep them safe, they must find the hidden dragon world.

Jay Baruchel (as Hiccup): “We have to fight for their freedom.”

It’s been nine years since the first movie came out, and a lot has changed since then.

America Ferrera: “I loved learning the fact that, in our first dragons movie, you could only have eight characters on screen at the same time, whether they were dragons or people. Animation has evolved to the point where you can have literally thousands.”

Jay Baruchel (as Hiccup): “It’s you and me, bud. Always.”

Chris Van Vliet: “So if I were to run into a dragon on the streets of Miami, do you have any advice for how I could win it over?”

Jay Baruchel: “Uh, carry raw fish around in your pocket.”

Chris Van Vliet: “I do that anyway.”

Jay Baruchel: “Alright, cool. Fish chum … that’s pretty much all you need.”

And you can see the movie for free! We’re giving away $25 Fandango gift cards with dragons all over ’em!

Enter to win by emailing your name, address and phone number to giveaways@decodrive.com.

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” hits theaters this Friday.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.