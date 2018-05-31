Cast of ‘Hotel Artemis’ spill details about upcoming sci-fi thriller

A life of crime can lead to no good and, for some criminals, it leads to “Hotel Artemis” and medical care from Jodie Foster. She leads an all-star cast that sat down with Deco in Los Angeles to tell us all about their new sci-fi thriller.

Sterling K. Brown (as Waikiki): “I need to make a call.”

Jodie Foster (as Jean Thomas/The Nurse): “Hello?”

Welcome to the Hotel Artemis, where once you check in, you can only hope to check out.

Sterling K. Brown (as Waikiki): “The Artemis is a secret hospital for criminals.”

Set in a dystopian Los Angeles in the near future, this secret place is run by Jodie Foster, aka “The Nurse,” and her orderly, Dave Bautista, aka…

Jodie Foster (as Jean Thomas/The Nurse): “You know why they call him Everest? Yeah, I think you do.”

Believe it or not, The Nurse and Everest are as close as you’re gonna get to a love story in this sci-fi thriller.

Jodie Foster: “It is a mother-son feeling love story, and the deepest relationship — the longest relationship in the movie. It’s like they’ve known each other for 20-some years and they have that shorthand and the insults and the barbs.”

Occupying rooms at the Artemis all on the same night is a cast of criminals including Sterling K. Brown, Brian Tyree Henry, Sofia Boutella, Charlie Day and Jeff Goldblum.

They told us who they wouldn’t wanna mess with — both in the movie and in real life.

Sterling K. Brown: “Uh, Bautista.”

Charlie Day: “Dave Bautista.”

Sofia Boutella: “Yeah.”

Charlie Day: “He’s like five men jammed into one. If Dave accidentally bopped his elbow on your head, you’d like, die.”

What’s Dave have to say about it?

Dave Bautista: “Definitely Sofia in the film. She’s terrifying, but in a very elegant way.”

Dave Bautista: “In real life, yeah, probably me. I would hope it’d be me.”

And with a bunch of criminals under the same roof, you can be sure blood will be shed.

Charlie Day (as Acapulco): “You might wanna buy some scented candles or something ’cause it smells like somebody died in here.”

Jodie Foster (as Jean Thomas/The Nurse): “They did.”

Sterling is definitely familiar with on-screen deaths because of his role on NBC’s “This Is Us,” so we asked him which is more devastating — the emotional deaths on the show or the graphic ones in the movie.

Sterling K. Brown: “Oooh man, that’s … oof.”

Brian Tyree Henry: “Good luck. Glad I’m not in your seat.”

Sterling K. Brown: “Woo! That is tough. I’m gonna stick with ‘This is Us,’ so I don’t ruin anything from the movie. I don’t wanna ruin anything from the movie.”

“Hotel Artemis” will be in theaters on June 8.

