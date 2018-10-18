Cast of ‘Halloween’ celebrates premiere in L.A.

Jamie Lee Curtis hit the red carpet in Los Angeles for the premiere of “Halloween.” Forty years after the first film, the franchise is as scary as ever. Michael Myers is somehow still alive, but this time he met his match.

Jamie Lee Curtis (as Laurie Strode): “He’s waited for me. I’ve waited for him.”

Michael Myers is back and making a bloody mess in “Halloween.”

Jamie Lee Curtis (as Laurie Strode): “You don’t believe in the boogeyman?”

Jamie Lee Curtis and the cast hit the red carpet in L.A., and yes, Michael was there too … looking creepy as ever.

Jamie Lee Curtis: “I’m here because they made a movie about a mom and a daughter and a granddaughter, and what trauma has played in their lives.”

Jamie reprises her role as Laurie Strode, who is now a mom and a grandmother.

Forty years have gone by since the first Halloween murders, and Myers is back for blood.

Jamie Lee Curtis: “It’s a movie about the honest result of violence. We see a lot of movies with a lot of violence, but we don’t see a movie that picks up 40 years later where we see the result of that violence.”

Andi Matichak (as Allyson): “Say goodbye to Michael and get over it.”

Andi Matichak plays Jamie’s granddaughter.

She says the nightmare role was a dream come true.

Andi Matichak: “I feel so fortunate to be a part of this franchise and this legacy, and have this group of people that’s here tonight a part of it. It’s just something that I could have never dreamed up myself.”

The film features strong female characters, something that drew Jamie back to the part.

Jamie Lee Curtis: “I was very proud to represent a trauma survivor who is preparing every day of her life for the eventual reunion with Michael Myers, and that I took very seriously.”

Of course, along with a strong message, there’s plenty of scream-out-loud scares.

Virginia Gardner: “To this day, opening my closest, I don’t even look and open. I open it and I just throw my fingers in my closet and feel around because I’m so terrified, still.”

Despite being chased by a maniacal killer in the movies, Jamie still loves Halloween.

Jamie Lee Curtis: “I was a very convincing Morticia with my daughter Annie as Wednesday. I’ve thrown it down a bit.”

“Halloween” is now playing in theaters.

