Cast of ‘Glass’ take on red carpet at New York City premiere

Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis, James McAvoy and Sarah Paulson — that’s almost too much star power for one red carpet to take! The cast of “Glass” was dressed to impress last night, and they hope that their movie will be impressing fans.

Talk about squad goals!

The gang was all together on the red carpet for the New York City premiere of “Glass.”

Samuel L. Jackson (as Elijah Price/Mr. Glass): “This is not a cartoon. This is the real world.”

The thriller is the final chapter in director M. Night Shyamalan’s unique superhero trilogy that started with “Unbreakable” in 2000 and was followed by “Split” in 2016.

Samuel L. Jackson (as Elijah Price/Mr. Glass): “I have been waiting for the world to see that we exist.”

We spotted a who’s who of stars on the red carpet, from Samuel L. Jackson and Bruce Willis, to people who aren’t even involved in the movie, like Spike Lee and Zachary Quinto.

M. Night, meanwhile, was pumped for his big night in the Big Apple.

M. Night Shyamalan: “They’ve been screening the movie around the country, and I’ve been hearing all the great things and the screaming, and the applause. I can’t wait to hear this tonight in the theater.”

James McAvoy, who looked very sharp, was actually not excited.

Like, not at all.

James McAvoy: “Hearing their approval or disapproval and potential disapproval is a terrifying thought.”

James, who plays a guy with split personalities, including a dangerous superhuman named “The Beast,” had other plans for the evening.

James McAvoy: “I’m going to go have a nice dinner somewhere while the audience is watching it.”

Hopefully he went for some pizza.

You know, New York and all…

Samuel L. Jackson is the evil mastermind “Mr. Glass,” whose character was first introduced to us in “Unbreakable.”

Samuel L. Jackson: “My social media feed’s constantly blowing up with people wanting to know, ‘Are you doing another movie? When can we expect this movie?’ It’s been blowing up and blowing up and blowing up for the last almost 18 years, so it was time.”

Sarah Paulson looked great as always on the “Glass” carpet.

She’s new to the franchise, playing a psychiatrist trying to help these off-the-wall characters.

Yeah, good luck with that.

Sarah Paulson: “It’s always scary when you put the thing you’ve been working on out into the world and give it to the people, and they will do with it what they will, but we sure had a fun time making it. We made it for the fans and the people who love the story.”

Sarah Paulson (as Dr. Ellie Staple): “What have you done, Elijah?”

“Glass” hits theaters on Friday.

