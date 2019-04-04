Cast of ‘Game of Thrones’ hit the red carpet for premiere of series finale

Before you can sit on the Iron Throne, you must first walk the red carpet. The stars from “Game of Thrones” were confronted with a species more terrifying than Khaleesi’s dragons: journalists! Here’s what went down at the premiere party.

Kit Harington (as Jon Snow): “Think back to where we started. Now, it’s just us.”

Winter isn’t just coming — it’s almost here.

“Game of Thrones” released a new trailer for its final season, and it hints of an ominous end.

Kit Harington (as Jon Snow): “This goes beyond loyalty.”

The HBO show also hosted its last red carpet premiere Wednesday night in New York City.

Gwendoline Christie, actress: “It’s so bittersweet. It’s devastating and it’s awful, but in many regards, it’s one of the most exciting things I have ever read and been a part of.”

The success of the show isn’t lost on the cast.

Richard Dormer, actor: “Well, it’s a unique story in television to have something so vast and so many great characters.”

Even killed-off characters showed up for the celebration.

Aidan Gillen, actor: “These characters get their comeuppance, so it was well-deserved. At least I got a chance to earn it in a flamboyant manner.”

Each season kept audiences coming back for more until the show became a pop culture phenomenon.

Iain Glen, actor: “If you’ve got 80 hours to tell your tales, then you can allow your characters to duck and weave and evolve and change, especially in a story like ‘Thrones,’ where you’ve got such a massive array of different story lines.”

The end isn’t just hard for fans…

Kristofer Hivju, actor: “It’s like every time a new script arrives every year, it’s always exciting to see, and it’s fantastic to be here. It’s been a fantastic ride.”

While the cast will definitely miss it, for some, it’ll be a nice break.

Maisie Williams, actress: “Every season, there’s a lot to do, but this year, I had insane amounts of stunts to do, which was really exciting and really great, but such hard work.”

Kit Harington (as Jon Snow): “They’re coming.”

The final season of “Game of Thrones” premieres on April 14.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.