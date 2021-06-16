There’s more in Vin Diesel’s past that we still don’t know, like if he’s ever pumped gas instead. That and about his character Dom having a long lost brother this whole time, who’s going to come in, steal his toys and ruin everything like most siblings.

It’s fast and…

Ludacris: “The most exciting thing is that myself and Tyrese’s character are going to outer space.”

Come again?

Ludacris: “That’s all you need to know.”

“F9” is about to shatter everything we thought we knew about the “Fast and the Furious” family.

John Cena: “I can’t wait for them to see this installment. Not only because of the action it’ll deliver, but also the questions it’s going to ask.”

Whoa! Ok, let’s get to it.

Vin Diesel: “Once we started getting into casting, that’s when the anxiety set in. We were like, ‘It could go anywhere, a million different places.”

Dominic Toretto is living a quiet life with Letty and his son before a threat forces him to confront the sins of his past.

John Cena (as Jakob): “I spent my entire life in your shadow”))

Dom’s crew comes together to stop a dangerous plot by the most skilled foe they’ve ever encountered: his forsaken brother, Jakob, played by John Cena.

John Cena: “Me being stronger, faster, more intelligent than Dom.”

Um, OK, humble brag, John!

Vin Diesel: “It was great fun to be able to revisit a past that predates the first film.”

And based on where Ludacris says we’re heading in this one, we can certainly expect all the action.

Ludacris: “We did all our own stunts, man, and that’s every actor’s real dream.”

Part of the movie was shot in Scotland, but Ludacris probably took “shot” maybe a little too literally.

Ludacris: “I was drinking whiskey the entire time. I probably have bags under my eyes. I was tired.”

Sure, Ryrese Gibson is a fun co-star.

Tyrese Gibson: “Roman don’t fly solo. I love the banter and the energy.”

But, Luda would love a new drinking buddy on the sets, too.

Ludacris: “JLo would be great because she’s a great actress and a great artist.”

Or how about…

Ludacris: “Matt damon, come onto the ‘Fast’ franchise.”

And Tyrese says after two decades, it’s like they’re all still on the honeymoon.

Tyrese Gibson: “Still having butterflies in my stomach, that’s what you hope for.”

