Cast of ‘Dog Days’ bark up details on upcoming comedy-drama

If you have a dog or even know someone who has a dog, you know how good they are at talking in that voice we only talk to dogs in. But we also know how dogs can bring people together. That’s what the new movie “Dog Days” is all about. Deco’s Chris Van Vliet sat down with the stars in Miami.

Nina Dobrev (as Elizabeth): “What is it about dogs that brings us so much joy?”

“Dog Days” looks at that very question. The movie centers around the lives of dog owners whose lives all intertwine because of their dogs.

Nina Dobrev (as Elizabeth): “Do you think I’m ridiculous? I’m throwing a party for my dog.”

Vanessa Hudgens and Nina Dobrev star in the movie. We caught up with them in Miami, Thursday morning.

Chris Van Vliet: “It looks like Vanessa that you’ve been enjoying Miami.”

Vanessa Hudgens: “I love Miami, every time I step foot off the plane, I’m like, ‘Ahh yes!'”

Chris Van Vliet: “What’s the first thing you need to do when you get here?”

Vanessa Hudgens: “Go to the beach.”

And that’s exactly what Vanessa did, at least according to her Instagram. Well that and hanging out on a yacht.

Nina, however, flew in late last night and had to enjoy the view from the window behind us.

Nina Dobrev: “Let me look at the beach. It’s behind me. I can almost feel it.”

Chris Van Vliet: “You can look.”

Nina Dobrev: “I haven’t touched it, but I can see it.”

Jon Bass (as Garrett): “Dogs open their hearts to us to love and to be loved, and I find that beautiful.”

Chris Van Vliet: “What is it about dogs that people seem to like more than humans?”

Nina Dobrev: “By the way, you’re not wrong. It’s because they’re so pure, they’re so full of love. They have no alter ego or agenda. They just want to love and be loved.”

And it’s because of that that dogs have a way of bringing people together, which is what we see in the movie.

Vanessa Hudgens: “It’s a bunch of different stories though that basically deal with love, with kind of breaking down your own walls, with finding hope and purpose and becoming responsible and how dogs kind of lead you in life.”

“Dog Days” will be out in theaters on Aug. 8.

