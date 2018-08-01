Cast of ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ talk to Deco about lavish weddings

The best-selling book “Crazy Rich Asians” is getting its moment on the big screen. The stars of the movie were going crazy today when they found out they were gonna talk with Deco. Madman Chris Van Vliet is here with more.

It’s fitting that our interview for a movie called “Crazy Rich Asians” would be crazy fun.

Awkwafina, Ken Jeong and Nico Santos aren’t the main characters in the rom-com, but they’re definitely scene stealers — and they showed us why earlier today on Brickell Key.

Henry Golding (as Nick Young): “What about us taking an adventure East.”

Constance Wu (Rachel Chu): “Like, Queens?”

No, East as in, like, Asia — for the big screen wedding event of the year!

Awkwafina (Goh Peik Lin): “Damn, Rachel. It’s like the Asian ‘Bachelor!'”

“Crazy Rich Asians” is about a young woman whose boyfriend brings her to Singapore to meet his family and attend his friend’s wedding.

It’s only then she discovers her boyfriend’s family is, well … crazy rich.

They’re also hard to impress.

Michelle Yeoh (as Eleanor Young): “I know this much; you will never be enough.”

Awkwafina, Ken Jeong and Nico Santos play friends of the main characters.

After all this time working together, they told us what their co-stars still don’t know about them.

Awkwafina: “I broke into both of your hotels yesterday.”

Ken Jeong: “Oh, that’s right. It did bother me a little bit, but then you tucked me in and you were like — in your voice — and I do a great impression of you, like accurate — ‘This is a dream, this is all a dream.'”

Now, we saw these three on the South Beach red carpet Tuesday, where Ken made it clear he was not comfortable on live television.

Chris Van Vliet: “Ken, you gonna be all right?”

Ken Jeong: “I don’t know, uh.”

He was much more in his element this time.

Ken Jeong: “I just like to be in control and kind of like, set the tone and go back and edit it — maybe take out some stuff that didn’t work, or let it breathe!”

Awkwafina: “He does all of his own color correcting.”

The movie will have you oohing and ahhing at the incredibly high-end, glamorous wedding parties.

It got us thinking what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would make of it all.

Nico Santos: “They wish they could have had a wedding as fabulous as that!”

Ken Jeong: “Yeah, yeah.”

Awkwafina: “Where was your running water?!”

Ken Jeong (British accent): “‘We should’ve had a puddle.’ Something like that.”

Awkwafina: “Who is that? That was Meghan?”

Ken Jeong: “That was Meghan Markle.”

Awkwafina: “Meghan’s American.”

Ken Jeong: “I know…”

*Laughter*

As for the cast — they told us what kind of wedding guests they usually are.

Awkwafina: “I’m the one they put at the kids table that gets drunk immediately. ‘Yo, what’s up? You guys vape?'”

The movie is in theaters Aug. 15.

