Cast of ‘Coming 2 America’ talk about long-awaited sequel to 1988 classic comedy

“Coming 2 America” has been coming here for a really long time!

Yeah, we’ve waited more than 30 years for a sequel to the ’80s classic comedy. And it means a lot to the new cast members starring in it!

Failed Disney cast member Alex Miranda has more.

Lynn and Shireen, 33 years is almost as long as it takes to get a vaccine these days. But for “Coming 2 America,” it’s worth the wait too!

Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall, plus about a thousand other celebrities, make this the double dose of laughter we need in 2021.

The beloved “Coming 2 America” took way too long to come back!

33 whole years! So can you believe we still have to wait until Friday??

Teyana Taylor: “Oh, my God. I don’t know, like… The feeling is just like jitters!”

In the sequel, Prince Akeem becomes King of Zamunda! But it turns out, he has a long long son back in the States!

Jermaine Fowler (as Lavelle Junson): “I don’t need no handout! Wait a minute… I’m going to pack!”

So Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall’s Semmi fly back to Queens, New York to meet Lavelle, played by Jermaine Fowler.

Jermaine Fowler: “It does what the original does so well, which is tell a good story, an original story, and I think this one does such a great job of appeasing the older fans and some of the new ones.”

But for Tracy Morgan, this star-studded comedy spectacle is arriving at just the right time.

Tracy Morgan: “It’s a gift for the world right now, especially in these times.”

Tracy tells Deco, the original meant everything for him back in 1988.

Tracy Morgan: “I used to go to the movies a lot with my dad, but he died when I was 19. So 20 I went to see it. My father would have loved that movie, because my father was a big Eddie Murphy fan.”

And that it helped him through that tragic loss.

Tracy Morgan: “Akeem’s relationship with his father, the king, reminded me of my dad. So it was emotional for me to see it. So to be cast in part two, my dad is in Heaven doing this.”

And Teyana Taylor admitted, she watched it as a kid, over and over again!

Teyana Taylor: “Looking back at it, being grown — I’m 30 years old — I’m still to this day watching it not realizing half of what was really going down. So that’s how I knew for a fact I had no business watching it.”

So it just made it all the more surreal on the set.

Teyana Taylor: “I really fangirled a lot because it was really like, ‘Oh, my God, you doing this?? You doing that??'”

And it looks like Jermaine is already getting the royal treatment.

Jermaine Fowler: “‘What up, Prince?!’ I had that a couple days ago. And I was like, ‘Ahh, shucks!'”

And even though he’s not affected by the fame…

Jermaine Fowler: “My cat act’s different. It acts entitled. Like, come on.”

“Coming 2 America” hits Amazon Prime video this Friday.

