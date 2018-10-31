Cast of ‘Can You Ever Forgive Me?’ spill details on biographical drama

Desperate times call for desperate measures. That’s the story behind “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” Melissa McCarthy plays a real-life author whose talents take an illegal turn. Richard E. Grant is her confidante and partner in crime. Deco talked to the two lawbreakers.
Melissa McCarthy (as Lee Israel): “I find myself in a rather criminal position.”
Richard E. Grant (as Jack Hock): “What criminal activity could possibly involve you, except a crime of fashion, of course?”
Melissa McCarthy (as Lee Israel): “I’m embellishing literary letters by prominent writers.”
In the comedy-drama “Can You Ever Forgive Me?,” Melissa McCarthy plays Lee Israel, a down-on-her-luck author who stumbles into a life of forgery.
Melissa knew she had to play the role.
Melissa McCarthy: “And I immediately was puzzled and fascinated that such a tricky and difficult and challenging character also was so endearing.”
Jack Hock is the perfect foil for the ornery Israel.
Played by Richard E. Grant, Hock is a guy who is up for anything.
Richard E. Grant: “He’s a grifter. He never had a proper job. Charms and scams his way through Manhattan.”
After meeting Jack in an Upper East Side bar, Israel’s life takes an unexpected turn when she finds a letter written by a celebrity.
She tries to sell it, and that changes everything.
Dolly Wells (as Anna): “I could give you $75.”
Melissa McCarthy (as Lee Israel): “Oh.”
Dolly Wells (as Anna): “I could give more for better content. It’s a bit bland, is all.”
Lee starts forging letters by famous folks.
The money rolls in — for a while, anyway.
Richard E. Grant (as Jack Hock): “What are we going to do? Gamble? Shop? Drink?”
You’d think Melissa and Richard really got along, right?
Wrong!
Richard E. Grant: “The reality of working with Melissa McCarthy was a nightmare.”
Say what?!
Richard E. Grant: “She’s destroyed me.”
Surely, Melissa has something nice to say about Richard.
Melissa McCarthy: “Terrible. Just a terrible … He’s a monster, and the accent’s fake.”
Hard to believe, isn’t it?
It should be — they’re just playing!
Richard E. Grant: “She’s the Joan Crawford to my Bette Davis in this. No, I just had about the best time you could have.”
Melissa McCarthy: “Is he just saying insane things about me?”
Ben Falcone (as Alan Schmidt): “Miss Israel, I have a couple of questions regarding the last letter I purchased.”
Richard E. Grant (as Jack Hock): “Uh-oh.”
“Can You Ever Forgive Me?” is out in theaters this weekend.
Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.