Cast of ‘Can You Ever Forgive Me?’ spill details on biographical drama

Desperate times call for desperate measures. That’s the story behind “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” Melissa McCarthy plays a real-life author whose talents take an illegal turn. Richard E. Grant is her confidante and partner in crime. Deco talked to the two lawbreakers.

Melissa McCarthy (as Lee Israel): “I find myself in a rather criminal position.”

Richard E. Grant (as Jack Hock): “What criminal activity could possibly involve you, except a crime of fashion, of course?”

Melissa McCarthy (as Lee Israel): “I’m embellishing literary letters by prominent writers.”

In the comedy-drama “Can You Ever Forgive Me?,” Melissa McCarthy plays Lee Israel, a down-on-her-luck author who stumbles into a life of forgery.

Melissa knew she had to play the role.

Melissa McCarthy: “And I immediately was puzzled and fascinated that such a tricky and difficult and challenging character also was so endearing.”

Jack Hock is the perfect foil for the ornery Israel.

Played by Richard E. Grant, Hock is a guy who is up for anything.

Richard E. Grant: “He’s a grifter. He never had a proper job. Charms and scams his way through Manhattan.”

After meeting Jack in an Upper East Side bar, Israel’s life takes an unexpected turn when she finds a letter written by a celebrity.

She tries to sell it, and that changes everything.

Dolly Wells (as Anna): “I could give you $75.”

Melissa McCarthy (as Lee Israel): “Oh.”

Dolly Wells (as Anna): “I could give more for better content. It’s a bit bland, is all.”

Lee starts forging letters by famous folks.

The money rolls in — for a while, anyway.

Richard E. Grant (as Jack Hock): “What are we going to do? Gamble? Shop? Drink?”

You’d think Melissa and Richard really got along, right?

Wrong!

Richard E. Grant: “The reality of working with Melissa McCarthy was a nightmare.”

Say what?!

Richard E. Grant: “She’s destroyed me.”

Surely, Melissa has something nice to say about Richard.

Melissa McCarthy: “Terrible. Just a terrible … He’s a monster, and the accent’s fake.”

Hard to believe, isn’t it?

It should be — they’re just playing!

Richard E. Grant: “She’s the Joan Crawford to my Bette Davis in this. No, I just had about the best time you could have.”

Melissa McCarthy: “Is he just saying insane things about me?”

Ben Falcone (as Alan Schmidt): “Miss Israel, I have a couple of questions regarding the last letter I purchased.”

Richard E. Grant (as Jack Hock): “Uh-oh.”

“Can You Ever Forgive Me?” is out in theaters this weekend.

