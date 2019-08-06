Cast of ‘BH90210’ talk about reboot of classic ’90s show

Brandon, Brenda, Kelly and Donna are back for the reboot of a classic ’90s show. A couple of the original divas are talking about everyone getting back together and missing the one person who can’t join them.

That music. That cast. The reboot of “Beverly Hills, 90210” is almost here.

The show, which will air right here on Channel 7, releasing its new open, Tuesday, and yep, the gang is all back together and all grown up.

Jennie Garth, actress: “We didn’t want to do just a straight reboot. We wanted to have something a little more thought-provoking, and something that would make people kind of go, ‘Hmmmm.'”

Fun promos for the reboot have been running since May.

Tori Spelling, actress: “It’s the first time the whole cast has played a version of themselves.”

The show follows the original cast members who play heightened versions of themselves, and while the show is being called a “dramedy,” it’s really a show about the making of a show.

Tori Spelling: “We got the chance to go back and be together again, so it’s kind of full circle.”

One cast member will be noticeably absent.

Luke Perry (as Dylan McKay in “Beverly Hills, 90210”): “I tried to tell you at your house today. Really? Because you said you came to welcome me home, Brandon.”

Luke Perry, who played Dylan McKay, passing away in March after suffering a stroke.

Tori Spelling: “Of course, there’s a void. He’s our friend, and he’s not there, but we feel like he’s there everyday.”

Jennie Garth: “He’s watching over us.”

The cast will honor Perry in the revival.

In the meantime, the new production has a lot to live up to.

Jennie Garth: “We have fond memories of those years. I mean, so many great memories, so every time I look at a clip from the old show or see a picture, it makes me happy.”

The ultimate class reunion is almost here.

“BH90210” debuts Wednesday night at 9 p.m. right here on 7.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.