Cast of ‘Bad Times at the El Royale’ check in with details on upcoming thriller

When you think of bad things at a hotel, you probably think of stained sheets or a cockroach running across the floor. While both of those are gross, they’re the least of anyone’s concerns in the movie “Bad Times at the El Royale.” The movie is set in a hotel in beautiful Lake Tahoe, so guess where Chris Van Vliet went to talk to the cast. Yep, New York City. No! Chris went to Lake Tahoe. Take a look.

Lewis Pullman (as The Concierge): “You have the option to choose a room in either California or Nevada.”

The El Royale is a hotel set right on the border of California and Nevada. In the movie, seven strangers check in, and then just like the title says, some bad times start happening.

Chris Van Vliet: “Since it’s set in a hotel, I want to ask you guys when you get to a hotel room, what’s the one item that you must have? For me, it’s a great pillow.”

Dakota Johnson: “I’m kind of a nester, so I travel with candles and things.”

Chris Van Vliet: “You travel with candles? How many?”

Jon Hamm: “Aren’t those hard to pack?”

Dakota Johnson: “Depends on the size of the hotel room, if you know what I mean.”

Oh, we know what you mean, Dakota. We’ve all seen “Fifty Shades of Grey.”

Jon Hamm: “I do like a comfortable bed. That’s pretty key. When you kind of flop on the bed and you’re like, ‘Oh no.’ If it’s a little too hard, that’s no bueno.”

Cynthia Erivo: “I need a kettle.”

Chris Van Vliet: “A kettle?”

Cynthia Erivo: “Yes, and rarely do hotels have kettles. They usually have coffee makers and I don’t drink coffee.”

Jeff Bridges: “I like these little buckwheat pillows. You know that pillow? It’s kind of made with buckwheat.”

Jeff Bridges (as Father Daniel Flynn): “You watching me?”

Lewis Pullman (as The Concierge): “I only watch who they tell me to watch.”

Jeff Bridges (as Father Daniel Flynn): “Who’s they?”

Lewis Pullman (as The Concierge): “Management.”

All seven strangers in the hotel are keeping secrets and some of those secrets could make it so you check in, but never check out.

Jeff Bridges: “I guess it’s safe to say that nobody is what they seem, which is probably true about life.”

Jon Hamm (as Laramie Seymour Sullivan): “Would you mind opening up the door?”

Dakota Johnson (as Emily Summerspring): “No, I ain’t gonna do that.”

Chris Van Vliet: “How bad are the bad times that are happening there?”

Jon Hamm: “Significantly bad, but differently bad for each of our characters.”

Dakota Johnson: “Bad bad.”

Jon Hamm: “It’s not called ‘Average Times at the El Royale.'”

Dakota Johnson: “It’s not called ‘A Little Bit Bad.'”

Jon Hamm: “Just bad.”

Dakota Johnson: “Bad.”

“Bad Times at the El Royale” will be out in theaters on Oct. 12.

