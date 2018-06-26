Cast of ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ celebrate premiere

(WSVN) - Marvel mania is still in full effect. First the studio released “Black Panther,” then “Avengers: Infinity War.” Now, they’re bringing us “Ant-Man and the Wasp.”

It was a star-studded affair at the premiere in Los Angeles, Monday night.

Michael Douglas stopped for selfies.

And actor Paul Rudd, who plays the Ant-Man himself, couldn’t contain his excitement about the rest of the world finally getting to see the movie.

“This is an incredible thing,” said Rudd. “We’ve worked on it for so long and now that we’re finally here, I’m nothing but appreciative and excited.”

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” is out in theaters on July 6.

