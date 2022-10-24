What happens when you let a con man go too far? I just don’t know. We’re leaving that up to the new movie “American Murderer.”

“American Murderer” tells the story of Jason Brown, a con man and killer played by Tom Pelphrey.

Jason had different sides to him, which is why the story is told from different perspectives.

Matthew Gentile: “The way we designed is that you’re seeing Jason Derek Brown through all of these different points of view. In fact, the first drafts of the screenplay weren’t like that at all. The early drafts were just more with Jason.”

One of which comes from the detective trying to bring him to justice, Lance Leising, played by Ryan Phillipe.

Ryan Phillipe: “I wasn’t aware of the Jason Derek Brown story until I read the script. I loved the way it unfolded, I loved the complexity, simplicity, layered, focused nature of the Script.”

Tom didn’t need much to take on the role.

Tom Pelphrey: “The actor in me was kind of really excited to play someone who was so free in changing who they were. In a weird way, it was sort of an actor playing an actor.”

As for where he thinks Jason is…

Tom Pelphrey: “He probably got back in touch with his father, because his father had disappeared, effectively, that Jason probably left to join him.”

