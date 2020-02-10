Cast, directors of ‘Downhill’ tell Deco about harsh truths revealed in new comedy

There’s nothing more romantic than almost dying in an avalanche while you’re on vacation. Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus know all about that in their new Valentine’s Day movie. Deco’s valentine, Alex Miranda, is here to explain.

Sometimes it’s nice to find out what your significant other is really made of, but what if you don’t like what you see? That’s the question behind “Downhill,” and it’ll have you looking at your spouse in the theater all kinds of crazy.

This Valentine’s Day, put your relationship to the test.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (as Billie): “Is that OK?”

Will Ferrell (as Pete): “Yeah, it’s fine.”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell couple up for “Downhill,” a different kind of disaster movie, where a relationship comes crashing down after a father runs for his own life in a seemingly life or death moment, instead of protecting his family.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus: (as Billie): “And I look over at Pete, and he had grabbed his phone. Pete left us!”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus: “I had a good time. Maybe you didn’t, Will?”

Will Ferrell: “It was an honor, and one of the highlights of my life to work with Julia Louis-Dreyfus.”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus: “Are you looking into the camera when you said that?”

They may be two of the funniest actors in Hollywood, but this comedy is tackling some serious themes about love and marriage.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus: “She is so shook up by it, that she doesn’t really know how to digest it, and if she even saw what she saw.”

And asking some serious questions.

Will Ferrell: “To add this external event that becomes immediately applicable to yourself, like, how would I react? How would I react with my spouse? How would I react with my family? Would I do the right thing?”

Zach Woods, who plays Will’s co-worker, said it’s also offering up one big, hard truth.

Zach Woods: “That in order to be close with someone and have a relationship that spans over time, you’re going to encounter moments in which you fall far short of who you wish you were.”

See this movie on Valentine’s Day, if you dare, because directors Nat Faxon and Jim Rash said it’ll have you looking at your partner twice.

Nat Faxon: “There is the question of the debate of it all. The conversation that happens at the end of the film, hopefully, between, you know, you and your spouse if you watched it together. What would you do?”

Jim Rash: “It’s easy for us to say from afar, ‘Oh, absolutely I’d stay.'”

“Downhill” hits the slopes this weekend.

