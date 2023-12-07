HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - With the red carpets rolled out and Hollywood celebrities on the scene, Seminole Hard Rock Casino opened its doors to South Floridians who want to gamble on sports, roulette, or craps.

The celebration on the opening day follows a pause after two years of legal battles between the Seminole tribe and the state of Florida.

It is the first time in the state of Florida that guests can enjoy Vegas-style tables and a week-long lesson for the crap table. The festivities included a spin of the roulette wheel and roll of the craps. Local celebrities like Los Pichy Boys and Willy Chirino joined company and tribe leaders in the Thursday morning celebrations.

Chris Osceola, a Seminole Tribe council member, spoke about the lengths the tribe went to get this major victory in sports gambling.

“We had a fight. I remember going to Tallahassee back in April 2021. That’s the day when Chairman Osceola and Gov. DeSantis signed that compact,” said Osceola. “We left there cheering and thought we were off to the races, and low and behold, they shut us down, and here we are. We had to go back , we had to fight some more.”

The casino is now open to the South Florida public, providing 20 roulette tables, 10 crap tables, and 38 sports betting kiosks along with 10 new sports betting agents.

