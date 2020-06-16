Casa Sensei rolls out special sushi dish for International Sushi Day

It sneaks up on us every year, but we’re happy it’s almost here. International Sushi Day is June 18! This Thursday! Our foodie favorite, Alex Miranda, is here with the details.

There’s a holiday for practically every food imaginable, but sushi is absolutely deserving of its own special day, and one SoFlo hotspot plans on celebrating in style.

Casa Sensei in Fort Lauderdale is rolling out the rice carpet for International Sushi Day.

Victor Diaz, Casa Sensei: “We’re basically celebrating every single day that we’re allowed to be open, but as part of International Sushi Day, we’re taking some extra steps by utilizing the culinary expertise of our sushi masters.”

One of their extra special creations is making us go all money-mouth emoji over here.

Victor Diaz: “Casa Sensei’s contribution to International Sushi Day is the Million Dollar Roll.”

And the cost, Dr. Evil?

Mike Myers (as Dr. Evil): “One million dollars!”

Not really, it’s actually $50, but you’ll feel like a million bucks while eating it.

Yanelle, customer: “I feel like a million bucks today, yes!”

See? Just what she said. The million dollar roll has all the good stuff.

Victor Diaz: “Lobster, scallops, topped with seared foie gras. We drizzle it with truffle butter, Russian caviar and top it off with 23 karat gold.”

Yanelle: “It was good! It was better than I expected.”

Other eye-popping specialty rolls include the komodo lobster, truffle butter crunch and fish burnt.

Victor Diaz: “You have spicy wahoo topped with avocado and seared tuna.”

Casa Sensei will also be rolling with $10 specials for the more traditional roll options on Thursday. Like, here’s their California and veggie rolls.

Victor Diaz: “We also are gonna have a mix of specialty sakes that you can try, along with wines.”

All right, well, that’s a wrap on this story.

FOR MORE INFO:

Casa Sensei

1200 E. Las Olas Blvd. #101

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

954-994-1416

casasensei.com

