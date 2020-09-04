Casa Florida takes diners back in time — with help from groovy vintage bus

A South Florida restaurant is giving new meaning to bus fare, and also giving new life to a bus. Deco Drive mass transit correspondent Alex Miranda tells us more.

All aboard! The bus is booming at Casa Florida in Miami.

Gaston Gonzalez, Casa Florida: “When you come to Casa Florida, we want to make you feel like Old Florida in the early 1900s.”

This vintage-inspired restaurant and cocktail bar knows how to keep it old school … because that’s how they roll.

Gaston Gonzalez: “The whole story of Casa Florida started with the bus.”

There are three outdoor dining areas: the playground, the lawn and the deck.

But the real scene-stealer is the authentic 1969 GM bus.

Gaston Gonzalez: “At the beginning, we had the idea of turning it into a kitchen, but then we decided to turn it into a private lounge, cocktail lounge.”

The bus normally fits 12 to 14 people, but because of corona, Casa Florida is keeping things more intimate.

Gaston Gonzalez: “Right now on the bus, we sit max eight people: two tables of four with the six feet apart. We’re encouraging reservations, so everybody has their own table, and they feel safe and comfortable.”

When it comes to bites, Casa Florida specializes in seafood. Seriously, there are so many options that you can legit taste the ocean.

And why settle for one when you can try them all?

Gaston Gonzalez: “The Seafood Tower is gonna have oysters, shrimp, king crab, a little bit of everything for you to try.”

Riccardo Vincis, diner: “I had a really great experience about the food. It was really fresh, and the presentation was really pretty.”

The Seafood Tower pairs well with the Canoe Club cocktail. It’s a mezcal drink that requires a lot of mixing and gets topped with a honeycomb pattern.

Gaston Gonzalez: “The Canoe Club is not too sweet, not too spicy. It’s really balanced out.”

Once you’re done with dinner, it’s time for a nightcap, or bus booze. Whatever you wanna call it.

Riccardo Vincis: “I was really surprised that I can actually enjoy a drink, just enjoy time with friends inside a bus. That’s never happened, and I’m looking forward to coming back here, for sure.”

Don’t forget to snap some pics for the ‘Gram, because…

Gaston Gonzalez: “If you don’t have a cocktail, if you don’t take a picture of the bus, you never came to Casa Florida.”

Casa Florida

437 SW 2nd St.

Miami, FL 33130

786-652-7666

www.casafloridamiami.com

