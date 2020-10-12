Casa de Los Trucos in Little Havana offering trendy, political Halloween gear

MIAMI (WSVN) - Spooky season is here, and for South Floridians who are still looking for that perfect costume or style this year, one local store has them covered.

La Casa de Los Trucos, a Little Havana mainstay for nearly 50 years, has a wide selection of Halloween costumes.

“We have over 15,000 styles of costumes,” said Jorge Torres with La Casa de Los Trucos. “We have exclusive costumes that nobody else has.”

With All Hallows’ Eve fast approaching, the store is making sure they’ve got the goods people are looking for.

“The most popular trend this year, it deals with ‘The Mandalorian’ and the Netflix shows,” said Torres.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, there are some changes in effect. The mask mandate is one of them.

“As far as letting people in, we have a limit. We also make sure that everything is clean,” said Torres

This year’s costume selection includes a controversial one.

“COVID-19 bottle, the beer bottle,” said Torres as he showed 7News the costume in question. “We have that costume because it’s the trend. We don’t normally seek out controversial costumes, no.”

For those wanting to go the political route, the store is selling the masks of both presidential candidates.

Torres claimed that the mask that sells the most is the candidate who always comes out on top after the polls close.

“We have the mask challenge, that’s what it’s called. We’ve had it since 1976. The mask that wins has predicted the winner of the presidential race since 1976,” he said.

Returns and exchanges are always made on a case-by-basis, but because of the pandemic, shoppers who buy masks this year will not be able to return them.

