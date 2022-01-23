(WSVN) - Some of the best comfort food is good old-fashioned soup, and we have a recipe you’re going to love, not just on cool days but any day! That’s what’s on the menu, as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

Ingredients:

4 garlic cloves

2 tbs. olive oil

Thumb-sized peeled fresh ginger, chopped

1 sliced yellow onion

Dash dried thyme

Dash salt and pepper

4 cups carrots, chopped

1 can coconut milk

Half box veggie broth

Method of Preparation:

Add olive oil to a soup pot and sauté the garlic and onion until translucent.

Add the chopped ginger and cook another few minutes.

Add coconut milk (make sure and shake the can to blend it).

Stir and let cook. Then, add the vegetable broth. Add the carrots and bring to a boil.

Turn the heat to medium and let simmer for about 20 minutes. When the carrots are soft, use an immersion blender to puree the soup (you can also use a regular blender, but make sure you take the button out of the blender top and put a folded towel over it. If you don’t, the heat will make the soup explode out of the top of the blender and you’ll have a mess).

Enjoy!

