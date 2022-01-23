(WSVN) - Some of the best comfort food is good old-fashioned soup, and we have a recipe you’re going to love, not just on cool days but any day! That’s what’s on the menu, as we grab a Bite With Belkys.
Ingredients:
4 garlic cloves
2 tbs. olive oil
Thumb-sized peeled fresh ginger, chopped
1 sliced yellow onion
Dash dried thyme
Dash salt and pepper
4 cups carrots, chopped
1 can coconut milk
Half box veggie broth
Method of Preparation:
- Add olive oil to a soup pot and sauté the garlic and onion until translucent.
- Add the chopped ginger and cook another few minutes.
- Add coconut milk (make sure and shake the can to blend it).
- Stir and let cook. Then, add the vegetable broth. Add the carrots and bring to a boil.
- Turn the heat to medium and let simmer for about 20 minutes. When the carrots are soft, use an immersion blender to puree the soup (you can also use a regular blender, but make sure you take the button out of the blender top and put a folded towel over it. If you don’t, the heat will make the soup explode out of the top of the blender and you’ll have a mess).
Enjoy!
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.