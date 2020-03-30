Carrot Ginger Soup/ Belkys

(WSVN) - Start off your meal with a nice, light and easy appetizer that could steal the show from the main course. Carrot ginger soup is on the menu, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
Ingredients:
4 tablespoons unsalted butter
2 large white onion, chopped
2 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth (veg if you’re veg)
2 cups water
1 1/2 lb peeled and sliced carrots
2 tablespoon grated fresh ginger
1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
2 tsp kosher salt
pepper to taste
2 tablespoons fresh micro greens or chives, for garnish
drizzle heavy whipping cream for garnish
Method of preparation:
Stove Directions
- In a large pot or Dutch oven, melt butter over medium heat. Add onions and cook, stirring often, until onions are soft, about 5-6 minutes.
- Add broth, carrots, and ginger. Cover and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until carrots are soft, about 30 minutes.
- Using an immersion blender (or in batches in a regular blender), carefully blend until smooth. Add heavy whipping cream and mix, adjust salt and pepper to your taste.
To plate:
Ladle into bowls and garnish with a little more whipping cream and microgreens or chives if desired.
