Carrot Ginger Soup/ Belkys

(WSVN) - Start off your meal with a nice, light and easy appetizer that could steal the show from the main course. Carrot ginger soup is on the menu, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 large white onion, chopped

2 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth (veg if you’re veg)

2 cups water

1 1/2 lb peeled and sliced carrots

2 tablespoon grated fresh ginger

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

2 tsp kosher salt

pepper to taste

2 tablespoons fresh micro greens or chives, for garnish

drizzle heavy whipping cream for garnish

Method of preparation:

Stove Directions

In a large pot or Dutch oven, melt butter over medium heat. Add onions and cook, stirring often, until onions are soft, about 5-6 minutes.

Add broth, carrots, and ginger. Cover and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until carrots are soft, about 30 minutes.

Using an immersion blender (or in batches in a regular blender), carefully blend until smooth. Add heavy whipping cream and mix, adjust salt and pepper to your taste.

To plate:

Ladle into bowls and garnish with a little more whipping cream and microgreens or chives if desired.

