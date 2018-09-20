There are two types of people you usually see on Hollywood Boulevard: superstar celebrities and hungover partiers. Today was no different: Simon Cowell was hungover, and Carrie Underwood got her star.

We have seen her win big on the American Idol stage, and we have seen her win a Grammy.

Host: “We proudly welcome to the Hollywood Walk of Fame Carrie Underwood!”

Now superstar Carrie Underwood has her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Carrie Underwood: “How is this my life?”

She was surrounded by fans and family, including her husband, Mike Fisher, and their son Isaiah, and her friends Brad Paisley and Simon Cowell.

Simon Cowell: “I’ve had so many people come up to me and say, ‘I would love to be a 10th as successful as Carrie Underwood.”

As a judge on “American Idol,” Simon knew first hand how talented Carrie was back in the day, so he was not going to miss this.

Simon Cowell: “I actually couldn’t feel more proud than what I’m saying at the moment, to be here at this moment, to be here presenting you with this.”

Brad and Carrie have been hosting the Country Music Association Awards for years, and while the duo knows how to rock an award show, he knows Carrie’s got pure country talent.

Brad Paisley: “Carrie Underwood is really, in many ways, this generation’s Dolly, the person that the world looks at as Miss Country Music.”

Thursday was even proclaimed Carrie Underwood Day in Hollywood.

Carrie Underwood: “How does a girl from Oklahoma end up with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?”

Carrie went on to thank her team, her fans and, of course, her former pro hockey player hubby.

Carrie Underwood: “Thank you for believing in me as a human, as a wife, as a mom.”

Carrie left her fans with one final message.

Carrie Underwood: “Believe in yourselves, and just thank you.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.